Director-General Of Thailand International Cooperation Agency Meets With Ambassador Of The Republic Of The Guinea To Thailand (With Residence In Kuala Lumpur) And The Honorary Consul Of The Republic Of The Guinea

On 23 September 2026, Mr. Chulvat Narinthrangura, Director-General of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), welcomed and discussed with Her Excellency Mrs. Koumba Diop, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Thailand with residence in Kuala Lumpur, and Mrs. Saowapha Wangphasit, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Guinea to Thailand, who paid a courtesy call on the occasion of the Ambassador's visit to Thailand.

Both sides exchanged views on ways to enhance development cooperation, including the provision of scholarships for the Thailand International Postgraduate Programme (TIPP) and the Annual International Training Courses (AITC), initiatives that have been ongoing since Thailand and Guinea signed a Memorandum of Understanding on technical cooperation in 2012. Furthermore, the Director-General of TICA reiterated Thailand's policy prioritizing the African region and a visit to Guinea by a TICA delegation, previously raised by H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting with the Ambassador on 22 September 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.