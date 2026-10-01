Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Leaders Honoured With French National Decorations

Senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) leaders have received prestigious French national decorations in recognition of their distinguished service and contribution to strengthening defence and security cooperation between Kenya and France.

During a ceremony held on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, at the Residence of France in Nairobi, the French Ambassador to Kenya, His Excellency Wadid Benaabou, conferred the Legion of Honour (Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur) on Lieutenant General John Omenda and Lieutenant Colonel Michael Gense.

Lieutenant General David K. C. Tarus, Vice-Chancellor of the National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K), was conferred with the National Order of Merit (Ordre national du Mérite) in recognition of his distinguished service and contribution to defence cooperation.

The decorations were presented on the sidelines of a seminar bringing together French Defence Attachés serving in East Africa, alongside military authorities and representatives of the Kenya Defence Forces. The occasion provided a platform to recognise individual service while highlighting the depth of defence relations between Kenya and France.

The Legion of Honour is France's highest national order of merit, recognising exceptional military and civilian service, while the National Order of Merit honours distinguished service and achievement. The conferment of the decorations on KDF leaders reflects the longstanding professional ties between the two countries and their respective defence institutions.

Kenya and France continue to maintain strong defence relations anchored on professional military engagement, training, capacity building, knowledge exchange and cooperation in areas of mutual security interest. Such engagements contribute to strengthening institutional capabilities while supporting broader efforts towards regional and international peace and security.

The ceremony further reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the Kenya Defence Forces and the French Armed Forces and the importance both countries attach to sustained defence diplomacy and professional military cooperation.

Beyond recognising distinguished individual service, the honours symbolise the growing defence partnership between Kenya and France and their shared interest in advancing security cooperation, military professionalism and regional stability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.