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Luxury Escapes For The Long Weekend Before The Festivities Rush In
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) As the festive season draws closer, a long weekend offers the perfect opportunity to step away from the everyday routine and make space for some much-needed rejuvenation. From a leisurely city staycation to a serene mountain retreat, a riverside escape or a royal getaway steeped in heritage, a few days away can provide the reset needed to slow down, recharge and ease into the celebratory season ahead.
Whether it is a change of scenery, time immersed in nature, a wellness-led retreat or an indulgent escape, these getaways bring together distinctive settings, thoughtful hospitality, immersive experiences and leisurely dining, offering the perfect pause to recharge before the festive calendar gathers pace.
Naukuchia House, Naukuchiatal, IHCL SeleQtions – A Serene Lakeside Escape
For those looking to trade the city skyline for crisp mountain air, Naukuchia House, Naukuchiatal – IHCL SeleQtions offers an inviting retreat in the Kumaon foothills. Overlooking the spring-fed waters of Naukuchiatal Lake, the property is surrounded by forested landscapes and the tranquil beauty of the Himalayas. The hotel comprises 40 rooms and two suites, with accommodations offering lake or garden views.
The experience here is rooted in slowing down and reconnecting with the landscape. Days can unfold through leisurely outdoor experiences, quiet moments by the lake and explorations of the surrounding Kumaoni terrain. The property also offers a spa, outdoor swimming pool and fitness centre for those looking to build relaxation into their stay.
The sense of place continues through its dining experiences. Ija brings an Indian culinary experience inspired by the Himalayas, while Himmaleh Lounge & Bar serves cocktails and finger food in a relaxed mountain setting.
For a long weekend before the festive rush begins, Naukuchia House offers the opportunity to slow the pace, breathe in the mountain air and return to the city feeling genuinely refreshed.
Corbett Hideaway, Jim Corbett – IHCL SeleQtions - A Riverside Retreat Into The Wild
For those looking to venture further into nature, Corbett Hideaway, Jim Corbett – IHCL SeleQtions offers an immersive escape along the Kosi River. Set amidst forested surroundings, the property brings together riverside landscapes, open spaces and experiences designed around the destination.
The retreat features 80 rooms, with large windows and private sit-outs opening towards the Kosi River, lawns or canopied gardens, allowing the surrounding landscape to become an integral part of the stay.
The experience extends beyond the rooms through nature-led experiences and opportunities to explore the region, while the riverside setting creates plenty of space for slower mornings and unhurried afternoons. The property also features a pool and alfresco seating alongside the river.
Dining adds another layer to the experience. Ija serves multi-cuisine, Indian and regional fare, while Himmaleh Bar & Deck offers drinks, finger food and multi-cuisine options in a relaxed setting.
For a long weekend that feels like a genuine departure from the everyday, Corbett Hideaway offers the chance to disconnect from the corporate calendar, reconnect with nature and return ready for the celebrations and festivities ahead.
Taj Palace Lucknow, An Escape Into Royalty
The newly launched Taj Palace, Lucknow offers a fresh way to experience the city, bringing Lucknow’s cultural character into a contemporary luxury setting. As the journey moves from the banks of the Gomti into a dense woodland, the hotel draws nature into its architecture through hand-carved Italian sandstone, brass, cane, wood and expansive glass. The lush surroundings and thoughtful design create a sense of escape within the city, making it an inviting choice for those looking to make the most of a long weekend.
The stay can take on a different rhythm for every member of the family, whether it is catching up over cocktails at Shadow & Oak, lingering over a meal at House of Ming or Machan, unwinding at the city’s first J Wellness Circle, or simply spending an afternoon by the rooftop pool. With intimate dining experiences, cultural immersions and culinary workshops for families, Taj Palace, Lucknow brings together food, wellness, nature and heritage, offering an easy blend of discovery and relaxation for families, friends or those simply looking to reconnect with themselves.
Whether it is a change of scenery, time immersed in nature, a wellness-led retreat or an indulgent escape, these getaways bring together distinctive settings, thoughtful hospitality, immersive experiences and leisurely dining, offering the perfect pause to recharge before the festive calendar gathers pace.
Naukuchia House, Naukuchiatal, IHCL SeleQtions – A Serene Lakeside Escape
For those looking to trade the city skyline for crisp mountain air, Naukuchia House, Naukuchiatal – IHCL SeleQtions offers an inviting retreat in the Kumaon foothills. Overlooking the spring-fed waters of Naukuchiatal Lake, the property is surrounded by forested landscapes and the tranquil beauty of the Himalayas. The hotel comprises 40 rooms and two suites, with accommodations offering lake or garden views.
The experience here is rooted in slowing down and reconnecting with the landscape. Days can unfold through leisurely outdoor experiences, quiet moments by the lake and explorations of the surrounding Kumaoni terrain. The property also offers a spa, outdoor swimming pool and fitness centre for those looking to build relaxation into their stay.
The sense of place continues through its dining experiences. Ija brings an Indian culinary experience inspired by the Himalayas, while Himmaleh Lounge & Bar serves cocktails and finger food in a relaxed mountain setting.
For a long weekend before the festive rush begins, Naukuchia House offers the opportunity to slow the pace, breathe in the mountain air and return to the city feeling genuinely refreshed.
Corbett Hideaway, Jim Corbett – IHCL SeleQtions - A Riverside Retreat Into The Wild
For those looking to venture further into nature, Corbett Hideaway, Jim Corbett – IHCL SeleQtions offers an immersive escape along the Kosi River. Set amidst forested surroundings, the property brings together riverside landscapes, open spaces and experiences designed around the destination.
The retreat features 80 rooms, with large windows and private sit-outs opening towards the Kosi River, lawns or canopied gardens, allowing the surrounding landscape to become an integral part of the stay.
The experience extends beyond the rooms through nature-led experiences and opportunities to explore the region, while the riverside setting creates plenty of space for slower mornings and unhurried afternoons. The property also features a pool and alfresco seating alongside the river.
Dining adds another layer to the experience. Ija serves multi-cuisine, Indian and regional fare, while Himmaleh Bar & Deck offers drinks, finger food and multi-cuisine options in a relaxed setting.
For a long weekend that feels like a genuine departure from the everyday, Corbett Hideaway offers the chance to disconnect from the corporate calendar, reconnect with nature and return ready for the celebrations and festivities ahead.
Taj Palace Lucknow, An Escape Into Royalty
The newly launched Taj Palace, Lucknow offers a fresh way to experience the city, bringing Lucknow’s cultural character into a contemporary luxury setting. As the journey moves from the banks of the Gomti into a dense woodland, the hotel draws nature into its architecture through hand-carved Italian sandstone, brass, cane, wood and expansive glass. The lush surroundings and thoughtful design create a sense of escape within the city, making it an inviting choice for those looking to make the most of a long weekend.
The stay can take on a different rhythm for every member of the family, whether it is catching up over cocktails at Shadow & Oak, lingering over a meal at House of Ming or Machan, unwinding at the city’s first J Wellness Circle, or simply spending an afternoon by the rooftop pool. With intimate dining experiences, cultural immersions and culinary workshops for families, Taj Palace, Lucknow brings together food, wellness, nature and heritage, offering an easy blend of discovery and relaxation for families, friends or those simply looking to reconnect with themselves.
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