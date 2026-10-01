Ethiopian Airlines Orders Eight 777-8, Two 777F Freighters

The order is the airline's second for the 777X family. Earlier, it purchased eight 777-9 passenger jets, becoming the first African customer for the 777X.

With the new order, Ethiopian Airlines also becomes the first carrier in Africa to order the new 777-8 Freighter, which Boeing describes as the world's largest and most capable twin-engine freighter.

The 777-8F has a maximum structural payload of 118 tonnes. Boeing said the aircraft offers the highest payload and range capability among freighters while delivering the lowest operating cost per tonne.

The new freighter will retain key features of the existing 777 Freighter, including common cross-sections and walkways. It can also easily carry large outsize cargo.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said the order will boost the airline's cargo capabilities and support the expansion of its global network.

He added that the aircraft will offer greater payload capacity, operational flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability. He further said the aircraft would help reinforce Ethiopia's position as a leading cargo gateway between Africa and international markets.

Brad McMullen, Boeing's Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said the order reflects the strength of the partnership between the two companies and growing global demand for air cargo.

The Addis Ababa-based airline currently serves more than 70 cargo markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Its existing freighter fleet comprises 12 Boeing 777, two 767, and four 737-800SF aircraft. The airline said its 777F fleet ranks among the most highly utilized commercial aircraft in service.

Ethiopian Airlines said the new aircraft will give it greater flexibility to build on this network and meet rising demand for air cargo.

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