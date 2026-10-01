Kazakhstan's Trade Turnover With Belarus Grows 20% In 7M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan-Belarus trade turnover grew by 20% in the first seven months of 2026, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said today during his talks with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin in Minsk on October 1.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to Bektenov, bilateral trade turnover increased by 27.7% in 2025 and continued to grow in 2026.

“Last year, according to our statistics, trade turnover increased by 27.7%, while over the seven months of this year, it grew by 20%. There is a basis for further increasing our cooperation and expanding the range of supplied products, including in railway engineering,” Bektenov said.

Bilateral trade turnover amounted to about $1.2 billion in 2025 and reached $723 million in the first seven months of 2026, the press release says.

Bektenov said Kazakhstan sees potential for further increasing mutual trade and expanding the range of supplied products.

Kazakhstan has potential to increase exports of food products, vehicles, metals, chemical and petrochemical products, textiles, machinery and railway equipment to Belarus, he added.

According to the press service, the two countries have also implemented 13 joint industrial projects worth more than $200 million. Production of Belarusian tractors, Gomselmash combines, vehicles and other machinery has been localized in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan also expressed readiness to increase supplies of sunflower, safflower and rapeseed oils, as well as packaged grocery products to the Belarusian market, the report noted.

For reference, Kazakhstan and Belarus have established a strategic partnership covering political, economic, industrial, transport and humanitarian cooperation. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

Industrial cooperation has become one of the key areas of the bilateral economic agenda. The countries are working on joint projects in agricultural and automotive machinery, machine building and other manufacturing sectors. In 2026, the sides also discussed expanding cooperation in processing, localization of production and light industry.

The two governments are implementing a 2025-2029 roadmap aimed at developing industrial cooperation, creating joint production facilities and expanding cooperation in agriculture, construction and transport. Several joint industrial projects are already being implemented in Kazakhstan.

Transport and transit cooperation is another established component of the relationship. In September 2026, the countries discussed accelerating transit cargo processing, improving customs procedures, and strengthening direct cooperation between their customs authorities.