Kazakhstan-Belarus Rail Freight Surges 18.7% In 7M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Rail freight between Kazakhstan and Belarus increased by 18.7% in the first seven months of 2026, reaching 4.8 million tons.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the press service of the Kazakh government following talks between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin held in Minsk today.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for further developing logistics routes between the two countries. The positive dynamics in transport and transit cooperation were also noted.

“In addition, issues related to the export of Kazakhstan's digital solutions were raised. Attention was also given to cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture, and the humanities,” the report added.

For reference, transport and transit cooperation is one of the established areas of Kazakhstan-Belarus relations. The two countries signed an agreement on cooperation in transport in 1992, covering passenger and freight services between the countries as well as transit through their territories to third countries. The agreement also provides for cooperation in transport infrastructure and the development of direct ties between transport and road-sector organizations.

Rail transport has a particularly important role in bilateral cooperation. A separate 1992 agreement provides for coordination of railway operations, including freight and passenger services, tariff policy and transit shipments through Kazakhstan and Belarus to third countries. The document also calls for coordinated efforts to attract additional transit cargo flows and maintain technological links between the two railway networks.

Road transport is also covered by a bilateral agreement that establishes conditions for passenger and freight traffic between the two countries and transit through their territories. The agreement provides for coordination in the development of road transport and related infrastructure.