911 Exteriors, A Reputable Roofing Company In Irving, Shares Guidance For Spotting Possible Roof Damage After Severe Weather

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Irving, Texas, Oct 01, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Severe storm activity over parts of North Texas on September 20 brought heavy rains, damaging winds, and hail concerns to a few communities. A post-storm inspection is critical for homeowners, particularly when severe weather conditions put stress on roofing materials.

Even roofs that appear to be fine can be damaged due to storms. If damage is suspected, homeowners across the DFW area should watch for any visible warning signs and schedule a professional inspection.

The Reason You May Not See Storm Damage

Storm damage is not always apparent. Hail only leaves small impact marks, while strong winds can break, unfasten, or lift shingles without causing a leak immediately. Over time, loss of these granules can also damage shingles.

Other concerns include deteriorated flashing, roof penetrations, vents, and areas around skylights. If there are small openings in the roofing system, the water will seep under the roof and lead to moisture damage within the house.

Signs Irving and DFW Homeowners Should Pay Attention To

Following severe weather, homeowners can safely inspect areas they can see from the ground and access for interior signs of damage:



Missing or lifted shingles

Hail marks or impact damage

Granules accumulating around gutters and downspouts

Damaged or displaced flashing

Loose roofing components

Ceiling or attic water stains

New leaks or signs of moisture Damaged vents or skylights

Homeowners who notice these warning signs should hire a DFW roofing company for a detailed inspection

Why a Professional Roof Inspection is Crucial

It will point out obvious storm damage, but also other less-obvious hail hits and potential water entry points, as well as worn-out roof components. A qualified Irving roofer comes with advanced equipment to assess whether a problem needs immediate repair.

Climbing on your roof after the storm is usually unsuitable for homeowners. The slippery nature of wet & damaged roofing surfaces can create extreme safety hazards. An experienced professional comes equipped with the appropriate tools and training to inspect the roof in a safer manner.

How to Identify Storm Damage

Homeowners who suspect their property may have suffered storm damage can do the following:



Take photos of any visible damage from a safe distance.

Inspect the roof and inside the attic for moisture or water stains.

Steer clear of any makeshift repairs, which can lead to extra problems later.

Schedule a professional roof inspection.

Some insurance policies only review auto damage after an accident, for example. Retain photographs, inspection records, and documentation from your free consultation for future reference.

Expert Roofing Advice From 911 Exteriors Roofing and Construction

“Homeowners should not think that their roof is fine just because they cannot see any leaks,” a representative from 911 Exteriors Roofing and Construction said.“Storm damage can sometimes be subtle, and issues around shingles, flashing, vents, or other roofing components may not immediately be evident. A simple initial inspection can detect problems before they become more severe.

Local Roofing in Irving & the DFW Area

With over three decades of experience, 911 Exteriors Roofing and Construction has been providing effective roofing services to Irving residents and other neighborhoods. The company offers residential and commercial roofing services, including storm and hail damage inspections, emergency roofing service, roof repairs, and replacements.

As a trusted Irving roofing company, roofers at 911 Exteriors Roofing and Construction know the role of roof inspections after severe weather. Irving roofers assist homeowners with assessing damage and understanding how to proceed.

Protecting Your Roof After Extreme Weather

Storm damage may not necessarily show signs of a leak. If you are a homeowner who suspects your roof has been impacted, it is better to schedule a professional inspection than to wait until there is a bigger roofing problem. Early inspection protects the home and provides more insight into required repairs.

About 911 Exteriors

911 Exteriors Roofing and Construction is a trusted roofing company serving Irving and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. With over 30 years of experience, the company provides roof inspections, repairs, replacements, and storm damage services. 911 Exteriors Roofing and Construction has served more than 12,000 homes and is known for responsive service, quality workmanship, and customer-focused roofing solutions. For more information, call 972-243-6700 or visit 911exteriors.