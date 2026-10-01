60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Announces Date For Hospitalized Babesiosis Study Interim Data Release And Key Opinion Leader Webinar



Interim analysis results from clinical study evaluating tafenoquine in severe babesiosis (NCT06207370 ) to be disclosed on October 6, 2026. Key Opinion Leader investor webinar scheduled for October 6, 2026, featuring leading babesiosis experts Dr. Peter Krause and Dr. Edouard Vannier.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) ("60 Degrees" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes new medicines for vector-borne disease, today announced that it will disclose the outcome of the interim analysis from its clinical study evaluating tafenoquine in patients hospitalized with severe babesiosis (NCT06207370 ) on October 6, 2026.

In conjunction with the data release, 60 Degrees will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) investor webinar on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. The webinar will highlight the substantial unmet medical need for new therapeutic options in relapsing and treatment-refractory babesiosis, review the clinical data from Company's hospital and expanded access studies and the literature, and discuss the potential role of tafenoquine in addressing recurrent tick-borne infections.

Webinar Featured Speakers



Peter J. Krause, M.D., Senior Research Scientist in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Krause is an internationally recognized authority on human babesiosis who led the original antibiotic treatment trial establishing atovaquone/azithromycin as standard-of-care 25 years ago. Edouard Vannier, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine at Tufts Medical Center / Tufts University School of Medicine, a leading clinical researcher specializing in the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment of Babesia microti infection.

During the presentation, the speakers will address the clinical burden of persistent babesiosis in immunocompromised hosts, treatment limitations under current guidelines, and the mechanistic rationale for tafenoquine combination therapy. A live question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

No FDA-approved treatment or vaccine exists for babesiosis. Tafenoquine is not currently approved by the FDA for the treatment and prevention of babesiosis. Tafenoquine is approved for malaria prophylaxis in the United States under the product name ARAKODA® (tafenoquine).

Webinar Details



Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Registration / Webcast Link



About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, develops and commercializes new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company achieved U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention in 2018 and currently has active clinical trials underway for babesiosis, an emerging tick-borne disease. ARAKODA is sold commercially in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia to advance science around vector-borne disease. The Company is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at

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Contacts

Media Contact:

Kristen Landon

kristenlandon@60degreespharma.com

Investor Contact:

Patrick Gaynes

patrickgaynes@60degreespharma.com