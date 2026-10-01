Harmony Biosciences Announces Poster Presentation At The 17Th European Narcolepsy Days
|Abstract Title:
|Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies of HBS-301 for narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia
|Date/Times:
| October 2, 16:30 (CEST)
October 3, 12:30 (CEST)
About HBS-301
HBS-301 is an investigational, optimized, high-dose formulation of enteric-coated pitolisant tablets. HBS-301 is being developed in multiple tablet strengths up to 60 mg to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and other symptoms in patients with narcolepsy or idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). HBS-301 is currently being evaluated in two phase 3 clinical trials. The ONSTRIDE-1 study in adult patients with narcolepsy and the ONSTRIDE-2 study in adult patients with IH.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit .
Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Brennan Doyle
484-566-3685
...
Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
...
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