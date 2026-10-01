YEC Opens Its Member Portal, Putting Press At The Center Of Membership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The council for established founders and operators launches one private place where members build their profiles, answer journalist questions in their own words and track where they have been featured.

Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YEC, a selective, vetted council for established founders and operators, today opened the YEC Member Portal to its members. The portal's centerpiece is press: once members complete their profiles, they can answer live questions from journalists looking for expert sources, and YEC submits approved responses with the member's attribution and profile information.



Why YEC grew up



YEC has been a council since 2012. For most of that time, membership value lived across emails, forms and separate platforms, and members had to go looking for it. The rebuilt YEC starts from a simple premise: established founders do not need more contacts. They need a small circle of peers operating at a similar level, and they need to be known for what they know.

The portal is how that premise works day to day. Everything a member needs sits in one place, with one of YEC's most requested benefits, earned media, built directly into it.



How press works in the portal



Profile first. Members complete their profile in a few minutes, adding a headshot, title, LinkedIn link and bio. That profile accompanies the responses they submit through the portal.

Answer in your own words. Journalists post questions looking for expert sources. Members answer the ones that fit their work. YEC reviews each response and submits approved answers to the journalist or publication with the member's attribution and profile information. Final selection and publication decisions remain with the journalist or publication.



See the results. A Press Wins page shows where members have been quoted and featured.



Alongside press, members can RSVP to sessions and join them live from the Events page, then watch recorded sessions in the replay library. YEC will open additional portal features to

members in stages.



"Visibility is one of the main reasons people earn a seat at YEC, so we built it into the center of the portal," said Drew Golub, Head of Strategy and Technology at YEC. "Complete your profile, find a question that fits your expertise, answer it in your own words. We handle the review and the submission."

"The best things are not built alone," said Jessica Aiello, Head of Community and Vision at YEC. "The portal gives every member one private place to show up for the people at the table, and a real way for the table to help them be seen."



Membership is by application at yec.co.

About YEC

YEC is a selective, vetted council for established founders and operators. Established in 2012 and operated by YEC Global, LLC, YEC brings together peers who operate at comparable altitude to act as a council for one another. Members meet in live sessions and at small in-person tables, answer journalist requests through the YEC Member Portal, and publish through YEC and its partners, including Inc. Learn more at yec.co.

CONTACT: Dragana Markovic, YEC...