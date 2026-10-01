Gevo Announces Sell Out Of Substantially All Its 2026 Section 45Z Tax Credits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contracted $70 Million Worth of Credits in 2026, Forecasting Production of over $77 Million in Credits for 2027

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) today announced sales of substantially all of the Section 45Z tax credits generated by its ethanol and renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in 2026, totaling $70 million worth of credits. Gevo has received over $30 million in cash from these credit sales through September 30 and expects the remaining cash to be received over the next six months. The credits were generated through the production and sale of low-carbon transportation fuels and were sold by Gevo pursuant to the credit's transferability provisions.

On September 30, Gevo sold $50 million worth of credits to a non-financial, publicly traded company. Gevo previously sold $20 million worth of credits to Quill Financial, Inc., the parent company of Quill Bank, a Utah-based community bank providing commercial, agricultural, mortgage and consumer banking services.

"We have successfully sold our expected 2026 45Z tax credit position while broadening participation beyond financial institutions to also include strategic corporate buyers,” said Gevo Chief Executive Officer Paul Bloom.“By efficiently monetizing the value generated through our low-carbon fuel operations, we are increasing cash on the balance sheet, enhancing financial flexibility and creating additional value for shareholders.”

Gevo expects to produce an additional $7 to $10 million worth of Section 45Z tax credits in 2027 due to the anticipated completion of debottlenecking activities at Gevo North Dakota that is expected to increase production capacity and associated carbon capture by 10-15%. The debottlenecking remains on track to be completed by the end of 2026.

The 45Z tax credit sales help Gevo to reinvest in low-cost, domestic clean fuel production. These investments support domestic energy security, create jobs in rural America and increase demand for agricultural products grown by U.S. farmers through expanding production and creating long-term shareholder value. As a performance-based credit, 45Z incentivizes investments in efficiency and carbon intensity reduction that enhance the competitiveness of clean fuels and U.S. agriculture.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven“pay-for-performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, the financial aspects of the 45Z tax credit sales, future 45Z tax credit production and sales, any effects of the 45Z sales transactions on Gevo's cash flows, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

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