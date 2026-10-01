From Question To Action: Leverate Launches ASK, Its Native AI Assistant For Traders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether checking a balance, reviewing a position or completing a task, traders expect quick answers without having to switch between screens or channels. Leverate has launched ASK, a native AI assistant built into its trading platform, answering from live account data and carrying out the next step in the same place.

ASK completes Leverate's native AI layer for traders. The platform's existing AI assistant brings real-time market insights and broker intelligence into the trading experience. ASK adds the operational side. Working from the trader's own account, it explains what is happening and carries out what comes next, all inside the chat.

From Question to Action

ASK is part of Leverate's trading platform itself, available from any screen and opening into a conversation. Traders can ask about balances, positions, margin, verification status, deposit history and bonus status, and each answer is drawn from their own account rather than from general guidance.

Where an answer alone does not finish the task, ASK continues. It can open a specific area of the platform and highlight the relevant section, add an indicator to a chart, and where the broker has enabled it, place, modify or close a trade inside the conversation. Any action affecting a trader's funds or open positions requires explicit confirmation before it is executed. ASK does not trade autonomously and is not designed to provide personalised investment advice.









Built for Action, Configured by the Broker

Because ASK runs inside the platform, a trader does not switch channels or put the question to support and wait. The same conversation that explains a declined withdrawal can open the relevant page, manage a position or add an indicator to a chart.

Brokers decide how ASK behaves for each brand. They configure its name, choose which traders can access it, enable or restrict trade execution and deposit nudges, set escalation paths and apply usage caps. Every action ASK can take sits inside the permissions the broker has set.

For the broker, that shorter path keeps more of the trader's activity inside their own environment. Routine account questions are resolved without handing the trader to a separate support channel, and each answer can lead directly into the next action on the platform.

“We believe the trading experience should be simple, connected and all in one place. Traders shouldn't have to move between different tools to get an answer or complete a task. With ASK, AI becomes part of that experience, helping traders go from question to action with less friction and greater ease.” Ran Strauss, CEO & Co-Founder, Leverate









Availability

ASK is available now for brokers using Leverate's trading platform and can be enabled per brand through the CRM. Availability of individual capabilities may depend on broker configuration and jurisdictional requirements.

For more information, users can visit leverate.com.

About Leverate

Leverate is a leading force in fintech innovation, dedicated to empowering financial institutions, brokers and prop firms with cutting-edge technology that drives growth, efficiency and success. With 19+ years of experience and broker clients worldwide, Leverate provides a complete ecosystem, from trading platforms and CRM to liquidity and prediction markets, helping firms launch, operate and scale with confidence.

Contact

Leverate Sales

Leverate

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





