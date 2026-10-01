Solana Unchained Resets Final Presale Entry To $0.05 Alongside Tiered Bonuses As Beta Wallet And AI Infrastructure Go Live

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital asset sector continues to shift capital toward functional software ecosystems, and Solana Unchained has announced a major strategic update for the final phase of its public token distribution. In a decisive move to expand community participation ahead of its open market debut, the project has rolled back its token acquisition price to the foundational rate of 0.05perUCHN token, while simultaneously activating a tiered allocation bonus framework. With the formal public decentralized exchange listing price locked at $0.50, this concluding phase provides early participants with a final window to establish their footprint in the network. The ecosystem is accelerating toward full deployment, underpinned by the live launch of its Unchained Wallet desktop beta and an artificial intelligence suite built to automate complex on-chain operations.

Final Presale Restructuring and Tiered Allocation Bonuses

Solana Unchained is conducting its final public allocation window, marking the definitive conclusion of the presale before tokens migrate to decentralized exchange trading. To reward early supporters during this concluding phase, the project has restructured its pricing and activated substantial participation bonuses across multiple allocation levels:



Allocations from $25 to $99: Receive an immediate 15% token bonus.

Allocations from $100 to $499: Receive an immediate 25% token bonus.

Allocations from $500 to $1,999: Receive an immediate 50% token bonus. Allocations of $2,000 and above: Receive an immediate 100% token bonus.

The acquisition price is fixed at 0.05perUCHN for the duration of this final stage, offering a substantial discount against the verified $0.50 public listing target. The token economy operates within a strict maximum cap of 100,000,000 tokens with zero minting capabilities post-deployment, ensuring a non-inflationary environment. Presale allocations feature a protective vesting schedule where 25% unlocks at the Token Generation Event, followed by linear distribution across a 3-month window to preserve market stability. Participants can secure allocations using a broad selection of assets, including SOL, BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and DAI.









Live Unchained Wallet Beta Architecture

Coinciding with the final presale phase, the development team has officially released the public beta version of the Unchained Walle as a dedicated browser extension for Chrome, Brave, and Firefox. Moving beyond standard static web3 interfaces, the standalone extension executes smart contract validation and portfolio computations locally within a secured client environment, eliminating exploit vectors common to third-party web gateways.

The wallet architecture delivers several integrated capabilities:



Localized Portfolio Auditing: Multi-token tracking across Solana, Bitcoin, and leading stablecoins that monitors balances without transmitting sensitive telemetry to centralized servers.

Aggregated Fiat Channels: Frictionless onboarding through MoonPay and Transak aggregation, supporting credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Identity-Free Lifestyle Commerce: Direct access to digital vouchers, international travel eSIM profiles, and mobile top-ups across 150 countries without mandatory identity registration. Predictive AI Routing: Algorithmic liquidity scanning across decentralized exchanges, dynamically managing execution parameters and capping slippage to defend against front-running bots.

Sustainable Economics and Programmatic Protocol Fees

The economic model of Solana Unchained avoids speculative dilution by generating protocol revenue through active utility. The Commerce Protocol applies a 2% fee to every digital transaction, which is programmatically redirected back into the ecosystem:



50% is allocated directly to Solana Unchained Vault stakers as recurring yield.

25% is paid to the decentralized relayer network responsible for order fulfillment and encrypted voucher delivery. 25% is routed to the ecosystem treasury to sustain continuous technical development and infrastructure maintenance.



"Our objective has always been to build a sustainable circular economy where value is driven by software consumption rather than passive market speculation," stated an official project spokesperson. "By resetting our final allocation price to the initial $0.05 baseline and introducing these tiered bonuses, we are giving our community an accessible entry point as our core protocols transition from development to live decentralized infrastructure."

The AI Tool Hub and Programmatic Execution

At the core of the ecosystem utility is the AI Tool Hub, an integrated suite that converts advanced on-chain metrics into actionable commands. The Workflow Optimizer connects directly to leading Solana decentralized protocols, allowing users to automate multi-step rebalancing, liquidity management, and asset swaps through plain-language prompts. Complementing this engine, the Trading Insight Generator parses real-time swap volumes, mempool transactions, and large wallet movements to produce clear execution signals. Each automated inference consumes a predetermined quantity of $UCHN tokens, establishing steady computational demand that directly reflects network usage.

Cryptographic Security Audits and Market Recognition

To guarantee institutional-grade integrity, the smart contract framework has undergone thorough independent evaluation by three respected blockchain security firms. Comprehensive technical audit reports are publicly verifiable via Solidproo, Spywol, and Cyberscop. Furthermore, the core leadership team completed comprehensive identity verification, securing a verified Spywolf KY validation certificate.

The technical development of Solana Unchained has also attracted attention across independent digital asset commentary channels. Market analysts on Token Empir, Crypto Sho, and Crypto Vlo have explored how utility-focused architectures and audited non-custodial tools are redefining expectations within the Solana ecosystem. These educational deep dives focus on how the integration of localized wallet security, verified identity-free commerce, and automated DeFi execution sets a strong foundation for long-term platform resilience.









The Road to Public Exchange Launch

With the final presale phase now open at the $0.05 rate and tiered bonuses active, Solana Unchained is approaching its transition to the public market. Early participants can also access promotional liquid yield accounts offering up to 150% APR during the active presale period, paid out weekly in USDC or $UCHN tokens. Following the token generation event and decentralized exchange launch at the $0.50 baseline, the yield mechanism will switch to a permanent 7% APR structure funded entirely by platform transaction fees. As the countdown toward the final distribution deadline advances, the project is positioned to transition from an emerging presale into a fully operational pillar of the Solana decentralized economy.

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