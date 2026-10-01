Pan Finance Q3 2026: Can The Economy Afford The Pace Of AI?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring contributions from Jim O'Neill, José Antonio Ocampo and Howard Davies, the latest issue examines the pressures reshaping global finance and announces nine Pan Finance Award winners.

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan Finance has released its Q3 2026 edition, examining whether the global economy can afford the accelerating pace of artificial intelligence. The issue brings together economic analysis, industry perspectives and the announcement of nine financial services award winners.

The cover story, “Can the Economy Afford AI at Full Speed?”, examines whether markets, infrastructure and public policy can support the momentum behind artificial intelligence. It sets the agenda for an issue exploring the tension between technological ambition and economic resilience - and what that means for the institutions allocating capital, managing risk and financing growth.

The edition features contributions from Jim O'Neill, former UK Treasury minister and former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management; José Antonio Ocampo, former Colombian finance minister and former United Nations under-secretary-general; and Howard Davies, the first chairman of the UK's Financial Services Authority and former deputy governor of the Bank of England. Articles examine why US bond markets are trembling, the competing interests shaping global tax negotiations and the implications of the EU's shrinking banking sector.

Alongside this analysis, the magazine turns to the businesses and people working within these markets. Features include AEI Capital Group and the Capital that Stays, a discussion of specialty insurance with Fortegra's Rick Kahlbaugh, and an exploration of altarius | ETI's approach to capital markets. Together, these perspectives connect the issue's wider economic questions with the decisions facing financial services businesses and their clients.

Pan Finance also continues to spotlight leading examples of best practice across the financial services sector and beyond. Created as a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance Awards look beyond the balance sheet, recognising success not only through performance but through innovation, environmental stewardship, and positive impact on society.

Javier Fernandez Palacios, Head Of Operations, altarius | ETI, stated, "This recognition means a great deal to us because it reflects the work that has gone into building our issuance platform over the past few years. It has been a very hands-on process, bringing together different teams and a constant focus on improving how we structure, issue and support our instruments. What I value most is that this recognition belongs to the people behind altarius | ETI and reflects the way they work together. We have grown quickly, while maintaining a strong focus on execution, control and practical solutions for our clients. Receiving this award is an important moment to recognise what the team has achieved so far, but also a reminder that there is still much more for us to build, refine and develop."

“Being recognized as the Most Innovative Revenue Management Technology Provider is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication and vision of the entire PureFacts team,” said Pete Hess, President, PureFacts Financial Solutions.“Innovation has never been about building technology for technology's sake. It's about helping wealth and asset management firms solve meaningful business challenges and unlock profitable organic growth. Through our Revenue Performance Management platform, we're giving firms the ability to align commercial strategy, advisor incentives, billing, and analytics in a single platform-helping them uncover revenue opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and create greater enterprise value. We're incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, grateful to our clients who continue to challenge us to innovate, and excited to keep redefining what's possible in revenue management.”

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q3 2026 edition:

AEI Capital Group - Best Alternative Asset Manager – Hong Kong 2026

altarius | ETI - Best ETI Issuance and Listing Platform - Europe 2026

Credit Union of Georgia - Community‐Centric Credit Union of the Year - Georgia 2026

Fortegra Group - Specialty Insurance Underwriting Company of the Year - USA 2026

Kira Financial - Best Regulated Multi-Asset CFD Brokerage - UAE 2026

PureFacts Financial Solutions - Most Innovative Revenue Management Technology Provider - 2026

SG SynerGy - Cross-Border Investment Advisory Firm of the Year - USA 2026

Wordwatch - Best Regulatory Communications Compliance Platform - UK 2026

ZeelMN - Best Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform - Mongolia 2026

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q3 2026

Featuring articles from:

Jim O'Neill, former UK Treasury minister, former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management; José Antonio Ocampo, former United Nations under-secretary-general, former minister of finance and public credit of Colombia, professor at Columbia University, member of the UN Committee for Development Policy, member of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation; Howard Davies, first chairman of the United Kingdom's Financial Services Authority (1997-2003), former director of the London School of Economics (2003-11), former deputy governor of the Bank of England, former director-general of the Confederation of British Industry.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability -

Contact information

Olu Emmanuel

Head of Research & Awards

+44 (0) 208 090 0874

...

...

LinkedIn

YouTube

CONTACT: Contact information Olu Emmanuel Head of Research & Awards +44 (0) 208 090 0874...... LinkedIn YouTube