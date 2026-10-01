'Intelligence Everywhere' To Bring Together Scientists And Filmmakers In Santa Monica For Launch Of $60M Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event will mark the public launch of the John Templeton Foundation's $60 million Future of Intelligence venture

West Conshohocken, PA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 3, the John Templeton Foundation and Big Think will gather more than 400 guests from across the creative, intellectual, scientific, and technological worlds for“Intelligence Everywhere,” a live exploration of the many forms intelligence can take, and what it means to live in a world full of minds.

Held at The Broad Stage at Santa Monica College, the event will mark the public launch of the Foundation's Future of Intelligence venture, a three-year, $60 million philanthropic investment in research and storytelling that deepens and expands our grasp of intelligence.

Six speakers will approach the subject from different perspectives: developmental psychologist Alison Gopnik; marine mammal scientist and cognitive psychologist Diana Reiss; bee cognition researcher Felicity Muth; behavioral biologist Dora Biro; Google's CTO of Technology & Society Blaise Agüera y Arcas; and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Jon Spaihts. Comedian, author, and podcast host Chris Duffy will serve as emcee.

Their talks will move from human learning and animal cognition to collective intelligence, artificial minds, and the place of intelligence in the universe.

The questions explored onstage reflect the ambition of the Future of Intelligence venture itself: What is intelligence? Is there anything unique about human intelligence? What if the story of intelligence does not culminate with us? And how can emerging forms of intelligence be directed toward wisdom and human flourishing?

The Foundation's investment of more than $60 million will be awarded in grants across its six funding areas. Scientists, philosophers, theologians, technologists, ethicists, and storytellers will investigate intelligence across biological, human, collective, artificial, and cosmic domains.

“The rapid rise of AI has made intelligence one of the defining questions of our time, but it has also reminded us how little we understand intelligence itself,” said Timothy Dalrymple, president and CEO of the John Templeton Foundation.“Elements of intelligence appear not only in humans and machines, but also in cells, animals, ecosystems, and groups. This venture is an invitation to look beyond familiar categories, discover how many forms intelligence may take, and ask how intelligence can be joined to wisdom.”

The Future of Intelligence is the first venture launched under Templeton Futures, a new multiyear initiative for focused philanthropic investments addressing major questions that cross conventional academic and cultural boundaries. Each Templeton Futures venture will combine ambitious grantmaking with interdisciplinary collaboration and world-class thought leadership and storytelling.

The Foundation is also launching the Futures Collaborative, a community connecting researchers, creators, and leaders across fields. The collaborative will offer original articles and videos, future convenings, contests, and updates about funding and participation opportunities. A new narrative podcast will extend these conversations through interviews with leading thinkers exploring the nature and future of intelligence.

Registration for Intelligence Everywhere is free and available at events.bigthink.com/intelligence-everywhere-event?=pr

To follow the Future of Intelligence venture and learn about funding opportunities, visit templeton.org/futures

About the John Templeton Foundation

Founded in 1987, the John Templeton Foundation supports interdisciplinary research and catalyzes conversations that inspire awe and wonder. We are working to create a world where people are curious about the wonders of the universe, free to pursue lives of meaning and purpose, and motivated by great and selfless love.



With an endowment of $4 billion and annual giving of approximately $150 million, the Foundation ranks among the 30 largest grantmaking foundations in the United States. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, our philanthropic activities have engaged all major faith traditions and extended to more than 60 countries around the world. For more information, visit .

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Intelligence Everywhere

CONTACT: Benjamin Carlson John Templeton Foundation...