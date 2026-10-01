Change In The Holding Of Suominen's Treasury Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 1, 2026, at 3:15 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation (hereinafter the“ Company”) has transferred without consideration a total of 324,000 of Company shares held by the Company as treasury shares to President and CEO Charles Héaulmé as a signing bonus on September 30, 2026.

As previously announced in the Company's financial statements release on January 29, 2026, and the interim reports published on May 7, 2026, and on August 7, 2026, the President and CEO is entitled to a share-based signing bonus. The changes to the signing bonus as a result of the rights issue carried out by the Company earlier in the summer were announced in a stock exchange release published on September 16, 2026.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 15, 2026, and as amended by the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 8, 2026. The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were communicated in a stock exchange release on April 15, 2026, and the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 8, 2026.

After the transfer of shares, the Company holds a total of 94,263 treasury shares.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For further information, please contact:

Kimmo Raunio, CFO, tel. +358 10 214 3053

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media



About Suominen Corporation

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at.