The Little Girl In The Mud Hut Traces A Journey From Adoption And Trauma To Identity And Healing

The Little Girl in the Mud Hut: From India to America: One Girl's Journey through Trauma, Faith and Healing by TIKA VEDA

Tika Veda shares a deeply personal journey from India to America, exploring adoption, belonging, motherhood, faith, and the search for healing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Tika Veda examines adoption, identity, family, and the lasting effects of childhood trauma in The Little Girl in the Mud Hut: From India to America: One Girl's Journey through Adoption, Sexual, Physical, Mental Abuse, Faith and Healing.

Veda's story begins when she is two years old, and her mother, facing severe poverty outside Madras, India, makes the painful decision to give her daughter away. That choice sends the young girl across an ocean and into an unfamiliar family, culture, and country, beginning a life shaped by both opportunity and profound questions about belonging.

In America, Veda became Tika, learned English, adapted to a new culture, and grew up visibly different from the family raising her. The Little Girl in the Mud Hut: From India to America: One Girl's Journey through Adoption, Sexual, Physical, Mental Abuse, Faith and Healing looks beyond the outward appearance of adjustment to explore the abuse, trauma, grief, and fear that remained difficult to identify or express.

Veda recounts experiences of rigid control and profound emotional struggle as she attempts to understand where she belongs, what she has endured, and what it means to build a sense of self when the earliest chapters of one's life have been shaped by extreme trauma.

The memoir also follows Veda into adulthood, where unresolved questions from childhood accompany her through marriage and motherhood. Central to her story is an intensely personal question about whether she was ever someone's first choice. Rather than leaving that question in childhood, The Little Girl in the Mud Hut traces how it influences relationships, self-perception, and the process of understanding her past.

Faith and healing become important elements of a journey toward confronting experiences that had remained beneath the surface for years. Veda's story speaks to readers interested in adoption, cross-cultural identity, trauma, faith, motherhood, and the complicated meaning of family. Her experiences also highlight how a decision made from love and necessity can carry emotional consequences that unfold across a lifetime.

Through The Little Girl in the Mud Hut, readers are invited to consider the unseen grief that can accompany separation and adaptation, as well as the difficult work involved in developing a sense of identity beyond circumstances established in childhood.

Tika Veda writes from lived experience, connecting the little girl who left India with the woman seeking to understand what those beginnings meant. Her memoir does not reduce that journey to a single moment of loss or transformation. Instead, The Little Girl in the Mud Hut presents a continuing process of confronting painful experiences, examining questions of worth and belonging, and finding a way forward through faith and healing. At its heart is the story of what Veda ultimately chooses to do with the questions that followed her across an ocean.

The book is available at:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Tika Veda

BrightKey PR

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The Little Girl In The Mud Hut Traces A Journey From Adoption And Trauma To Identity And Healing News Provided By BrightKey PR October 01, 2026, 12:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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