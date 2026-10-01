New Music Alert Just The Thrill From Independent Electronic Artist And Producer Denimee

Denimee

Just The Thrill from independent electronic artist and producer Denimee

Just The Thrill Genre: Pop / Dance / Trance / Progressive House Launch Date: 25th September 2026 ISRC Code: QT9XN2645593 (Clean) QTA2Q2652401 (Club Mix)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Behind the mask is Denimee, an independent electronic artist and producer moving between EDM, progressive house, dance, trance, pop, country pop and cinematic electronic textures. His music is driven by strong melodies, emotional storytelling and the instinct to create moments that stay with the listener long after the track ends - hooks that surface in the middle of a day, drops that feel like a release, and quieter passages that linger once the night is over.The mask is deliberate. By keeping his face out of frame, Denimee places the focus where he believes it belongs: on the music, the emotion and the experience rather than the person behind it. Identity, for him, lives in the sound - in the way a melody turns, in the tension before a drop, in the colour of a chord that refuses to resolve too quickly. Anonymity is not a gimmick. It is a way of clearing the space so the track can do the talking.His visual world follows the same idea. Saturated colours, high-contrast light and futuristic nightscapes sit beside a sense of spontaneous energy, blending a mysterious, cyberpunk-tinted atmosphere with freedom and positivity. The imagery is less about revealing a person than about opening a door into the feeling of the music: neon against dark streets, motion without a fixed destination, warmth inside something that looks cold from a distance.Across styles, the through-line stays consistent. Progressive and trance-leaning pieces stretch time and build atmosphere. Dance and EDM tracks chase momentum and release. Pop and country-pop influences bring melody and narrative closer to the surface, while cinematic electronic textures widen the frame, treating a song less like a single moment and more like a scene. What ties them together is the same intent - to write something people do not simply hear, but feel, remember and return to.Denimee is building more than a catalogue of songs. He is developing a musical and visual universe in which every release becomes another chapter in an ongoing journey: new colours, new moods, new places inside the same world. The ambition is straightforward. Not for the money. Not for the fame. Never the game. Just for the thrill of it.@idenimeeContact Denimee at... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+ +44 7552 531612

email us here

GB Denimee - Just The Thrill [Clean/Original]

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New Music Alert Just The Thrill from Independent Electronic Artist and Producer Denimee News Provided By Radio Pluggers October 01, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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