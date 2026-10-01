Eyecool Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Richard Lindstrom To Board Of Directors

Dr. Richard Lindstrom

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EyeCool Therapeutics, Inc. (“EyeCool” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering precision ocular cooling as a potential new therapeutic category for chronic ocular surface pain, today announced the appointment of internationally recognized ophthalmologist Richard L. Lindstrom, MD, to the Company's Board of Directors.Dr. Lindstrom is a board-certified ophthalmologist, surgeon, researcher, educator, and innovator whose career has focused on corneal, cataract, refractive, and anterior-segment ophthalmology. He is the founder and attending surgeon emeritus of Minnesota Eye Consultants and Adjunct Professor Emeritus in the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Minnesota. Throughout his career, Dr. Lindstrom has contributed to the clinical development, evaluation, and adoption of ophthalmic technologies and has served in leadership, advisory, and board roles across the field.“I am honored to join the Board of Directors,” said Dr. Lindstrom.“I have been encouraged by the results observed through EyeCool's Australian clinical program and by the potential of precision ocular cooling to become a distinct therapeutic approach for patients with chronic ocular surface pain. The Company has built a compelling foundation of clinical and scientific evidence, and I look forward to supporting the team as it prepares to enter the U.S. clinical program and advances this important work in anterior-segment ophthalmology.”Dr. Lindstrom's appointment adds deep clinical, scientific, and commercialization expertise to the Company as it advances ETX-4143, its investigational in-office cooling device for chronic ocular surface pain. Clinical work completed in Australia to date supports the scientific rationale for precision ocular cooling in this condition, and the Company is now preparing to initiate its U.S. clinical program.“We are honored to welcome Dr. Lindstrom to our Board of Directors,” said Ruben F. Salinas, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyeCool Therapeutics.“Dr. Lindstrom is one of the most respected leaders in anterior-segment ophthalmology, with extraordinary depth of clinical, scientific, and industry experience. His appointment is a powerful signal of confidence in our mission to advance precision ocular cooling as a potential new therapeutic category for chronic ocular surface pain, and his guidance will be invaluable as we prepare for our next stage of U.S. clinical development.”Investigational Device DisclosureWarning: This product has not been approved or cleared for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is considered an investigational device.About EyeCool TherapeuticsEyeCool Therapeutics is a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering precision ocular cooling as a potential new therapeutic category for chronic ocular surface pain. The Company is advancing ETX-4143, an investigational in-office cooling device designed to provide fast, lasting relief for patients suffering from chronic ocular surface pain.For more information, please visit .Media Contact

Ruben F. Salinas, PhD

EyeCool Therapeutics, Inc.

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EyeCool Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Richard Lindstrom to Board of Directors News Provided By Iconica Media October 01, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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