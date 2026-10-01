Tuxcare Director Of Global Enterprise Sales To Speak At Devoxx Belgium

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare, a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced that Sven Sellen, Director of Global Enterprise Sales, is slated to speak at Devoxx Belgium, a premier developer conference that brings together thousands of developers, architects, and technology professionals from around the world to explore the latest in software development, innovation, and open source technologies. The event will take place October 5–9, 2026 at the Kinepolis Antwerpen in Antwerp, Belgium.From 1:05–1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, Sven is scheduled to present a session titled,“Engineering for the Long Haul: Operating Open Source at Scale.” Open-source software drives innovation across the enterprise, but maintaining long-term security and stability becomes increasingly challenging as vulnerabilities are discovered at machine pace and supply chain attacks continue to rise. In his talk, Sven will explore the challenges organizations face from the moment open-source components enter their stacks to long after their upstream support ends. Attendees can walk away with the beginnings of a practical playbook for keeping open source secure for as long as they run it – helping to keep systems patched, audits calm, and engineers focused on building what's next rather than chasing security issues.Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn how TuxCare enables organizations to safely operate open-source software with a vetted registry of continuously patched dependencies, ongoing security support for end-of-life components and systems, rebootless patching, low-noise vulnerability scanning, and enterprise support for community operating systems.Sven is a veteran of the cybersecurity and open-source industries. With more than 25 years of experience in consulting, sales engineering, and project management, he has built deep expertise in cybersecurity – particularly in endpoint security, DDoS protection and managed services. A seasoned speaker, he frequently presents at industry and partner events across Europe, sharing insights on the evolving cybersecurity landscape.For more information on Sven's session, visit:For detailed information on the Devoxx Belgium event, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .

DeShea Witcher

TuxCare

+1 800-220-3540

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TuxCare Director of Global Enterprise Sales To Speak at Devoxx Belgium News Provided By TuxCare October 01, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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