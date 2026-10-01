Hurry Moon Explores A Lifelong Romance Where Dreams, Reality, And The Heart Collide

Hurry Moon by Paul Steinberg

Paul Steinberg explores young love, imagination, and belonging through a magical romance that grows from childhood dreams into an adult crossroads.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paul Steinberg introduces an unconventional love story in Hurry Moon (Heartsense Trilogy Book 1), a romantic fantasy that begins when seven-year-old Dalton Hunter encounters Sienna Snow in his dreams. What starts as a comforting friendship develops alongside Dalton's life, following him through childhood uncertainty, adolescence, creative discovery, and adulthood. By allowing a romance to take shape long before the conventional starting point of the genre, Steinberg explores how an emotional bond can influence identity, ambition, and the choices that ultimately define a life.

Dalton first meets Sienna while adjusting to a new school. Sienna is also seven years old and lives in China, as her parents are doing international marketing. Their nightly dreamtime encounters soon become a source of friendship and guidance. As he navigates new classmates, parties, girlfriends, and eventually college, Sienna remains a constant presence, even as Dalton questions whether she exists beyond his imagination. She encourages his growing interest in photography, a passion that eventually leads him toward a successful career in fashion photography. Their deepening connection becomes more complicated when Samantha Choice, an intelligent and confident magazine editor, enters Dalton's waking life and sees him as an ideal romantic partner.

The inspiration for Hurry Moon (Heartsense Trilogy Book 1) came from a jazz song about a man unable to find a girlfriend because no woman he meets compares with the woman he imagines. That premise prompted a question Steinberg could not easily dismiss and eventually opened the way to Dalton's story.

Steinberg also drew on his own childhood experience of moving frequently and repeatedly entering unfamiliar schools, including attending three different elementary schools during second grade. Through Dalton and Sienna's relationship, the novel considers love as something that can transcend ordinary expectations of age, distance, and circumstance. Magical elements, including extrasensory perception, help shape the story, but Steinberg places emotional experience at its center. The affection, uncertainty, longing, and attachment shared by the central characters, and reflected in those around them, give the fantasy a recognizably human foundation.

For readers drawn to tender romance with an imaginative dimension, the story offers both the sweetness of young affection and the more difficult questions that emerge when childhood bonds follow people into adulthood.

Steinberg approaches Hurry Moon (Heartsense Trilogy Book 1) from experiences and ideas that carry personal meaning, particularly the challenges of adapting to unfamiliar environments during childhood. His memories of frequent moves helped shape Dalton's need for stability, while the musical inspiration behind the novel provided its central romantic question: What happens when the person who feels most right exists first in the mind?

Through Dalton's journey from a seven-year-old newcomer to an accomplished photographer facing a consequential choice, Steinberg presents a magical romance centered on belonging, enduring connection, and the powerful ways love can shape a life.

The book is available at:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Paul Steinberg

BrightKey PR

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Hurry Moon Explores a Lifelong Romance Where Dreams, Reality, and the Heart Collide News Provided By BrightKey PR October 01, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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