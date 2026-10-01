Why Did God Create Me? Explores Identity, Purpose, And The Believer's Life In Christ

What should I do with my life? by David V. Lott, Ph.D.

Biblical scholar and author David V. Lott, Ph.D., brings serious biblical study into an accessible examination of one of life's most enduring questions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Why am I here? What gives human life its purpose? And does that purpose change when circumstances, accomplishments, or failures change?

In Why Did God Create Me?, biblical scholar, author, and Christian educator David V. Lott, Ph.D., approaches those questions from a distinctly biblical perspective, arguing that the Christian's purpose cannot ultimately be understood apart from a relationship with God and identity in Jesus Christ.

The book is part of Lott's Truths That Set You Free series, a collection devoted to examining foundational Christian doctrines and presenting serious biblical study in language accessible to ordinary readers without reducing the depth of the underlying theology.

Rather than beginning with the familiar question,“What should I do with my life?”, Lott begins with a more fundamental question: Who has the believer become in Christ?

That distinction shapes the book.

Lott examines salvation, justification, adoption, redemption, eternal security, spiritual transformation, and the believer's new identity in Christ, arguing that Christian purpose grows from what God has already accomplished rather than from a continuing effort to earn God's acceptance. The result is an approach to purpose that moves the discussion away from achievement and toward relationship, identity, and faithful Christian living.

One of the recurring themes is what Lott describes as the“Butterfly Moment”-an illustration drawn from the irreversible transformation of a caterpillar into a butterfly. The metaphor is used to distinguish the believer's new spiritual identity from the continuing imperfections and struggles of everyday Christian experience.“A butterfly may not always fly perfectly, but it does not become a caterpillar again,” Lott explains through the analogy. In the same way, the book asks readers to distinguish their position in Christ from the changing circumstances through which they evaluate themselves.

That theme connects Why Did God Create Me? with the larger theological framework of the Truths That Set You Free series. The series includes Christ + 0: The Absolute Sufficiency of Jesus Christ for Salvation, Once a Butterfly, Always a Butterfly, Born Into Victory, The Battlefield of Belief: Breaking Down the Enemy's Cycle of Deception, Temptation, and Accusation, and Eyes That See, Ears That Hear.

Together, the books examine salvation, eternal security, spiritual identity, Christian purpose, and the struggle over what believers understand to be true about themselves and about God.

Lott holds a Master of Arts in Biblical Exposition and a Ph.D. in Bible Exposition from Liberty University. His doctoral dissertation, Paul's Personification of Hope: A Historical-Rhetorical Approach to Romans 5:5, examined the Apostle Paul's presentation of Christian hope and its grounding in Jesus Christ. His writing grows from years of biblical teaching and discipleship, with particular attention to biblical exposition, historical context, Christian hope, spiritual identity, and the world behind the biblical text.

“My goal is simple,” Lott says.“I want to take serious biblical study and make it understandable without making it shallow.”

That philosophy shapes Why Did God Create Me?. The book is written for newer Christians seeking a biblical foundation as well as longtime believers who may have spent years evaluating their relationship with God primarily through their successes, failures, or spiritual performance.

Ultimately, Lott argues that the question Why did God create me? cannot be answered merely by identifying a career, ministry, talent, or personal calling. Those things may express purpose, but they do not create it. Christian purpose begins with God Himself and with the identity believers receive through their relationship with Christ.

Additional information about David V. Lott, his books, biblical teaching resources, the Truths That Set You Free series, and contact information is available through his website: .

The book is available at:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

David V. Lott, Ph.D.

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Why Did God Create Me? Explores Identity, Purpose, and the Believer's Life in Christ News Provided By BrightKey PR October 01, 2026, 12:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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