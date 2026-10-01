Incredible Moment Of Pride: Spicejet's Ajay Singh Hails Capt Smit's Bravery

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, on Thursday hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073 who got seriously injured while saving the lives of over 170 passengers onboard, calling it an "incredible moment of pride".

Captain Smit Machchhar had worked with SpiceJet before joining flydubai airline.

The pilot was grievously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot in flydubai flight FZ1073, despite which he continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew, which led to the aircraft being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to IANS, Ajay Singh said: "It's a moment of great pride, not only for SpiceJet but for the entire country. I think Smit did what was his duty. When pilots go on board, their job is to protect the passengers they are flying. It was incredibly brave of him to fight his attacker, open the cockpit door and ensure that the plane, which was in free fall, could be brought under control."

Ajay Singh emphasised that despite being injured and bleeding, the pilot struggled and opened the cockpit door, "which allowed the other people and two pilots to come in, overpower the attacker, and fly the plane to safety".

"It is an incredible moment of pride for the SpiceJet family. Smit is the embodiment of values that we inculcate in all pilots, that is to be courageous, provide selfless service and ensure the safety of passengers," he said.

Ajay Singh further said that Machchhar must have been shocked at the act of his co-pilot.

"You never expect that pilots who are supposed to protect their passengers, become predators and attackers. He (Smit) would have been taken by complete surprise but the fact that he fought through that so bravely, is something to be proud of," he said.

When asked whether he would like to convey any message to the pilot, Singh said: "I am extremely proud that you were associated with SpiceJet...not only us, you have made the entire country proud. We are all waiting to welcome you back to India."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the captain, saying he has brought glory to India, and the world is proud of him.

PM Modi said that the pilot demonstrated remarkable patience and courage during the entire incident and saved several lives. He also mentioned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Captain Smit, stating that he averted a 9/11-style attack.