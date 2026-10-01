Aster's 'Bridging The Longevity Gap' Initiative Puts A Spotlight On The Next Era Of Health

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster DM Healthcare, one of the region's leading integrated healthcare providers, marked International Longevity Day with“Bridging the Longevity Gap,” powered by Wellth and Thrive by myAster, an expert-led event held at Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, exploring how individuals can move from greater health awareness to meaningful, personalised action. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Aligned with Dubai's vision for Longevity, the event reflected the organisation's evolving approach to healthcare, extending beyond treating illness to supporting prevention, health awareness and informed choices across different stages of life, and how Aster's integrated health system can support each and every individual in this journey.

The programme opened with“Decoding Longevity,” featuring Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, and Ms. Shereen Mitwalli, Global Presenter and TED Speaker. The conversation explored how longevity is evolving beyond simply extending lifespan towards helping people remain healthy, active and independent for longer.

“Longevity is not simply about adding more years to life; it is about making those years healthier, more active and more meaningful. As healthcare evolves, we have an opportunity to help people understand their health earlier, make more informed choices and take a more proactive approach to their well-being. We stand aligned with Dubai's ambition to shape the future of health and become a global centre for healthy longevity,” said

Central to the event was the unveiling of Thrive by myAster, a biomarker-based health assessment that analyses more than 100+ biomarkers across different systems to provide individuals with a deeper understanding of their health in the simplest of ways. Delivered through the myAster app, Thrive combines health insights with expert interpretation and personalised guidance to help individuals translate information into practical next steps.

The Thrive by myAster unveiling was supported by an integrated experiential programme spanning movement, mobility, hydration, sleep, recovery, skin health and wellbeing, giving guests the opportunity to explore a range of longevity-focused experiences, including VO2 Max assessment, mobility and strength activities, recovery experiences and skin analysis.

The event came at a timely moment for Dubai's growing focus on healthy longevity. The recent approval of the Dubai Longevity Authority's strategy by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum marks a move towards implementing its agenda around longevity, wellness and advanced health. The strategy targets around 31 per cent annual growth and aims to contribute more than AED35 billion to Dubai's economy over the next decade, while advancing research, clinical trials, innovation and responsible regulation across the sector.

The second panel,“Bridging the Longevity Gap,” brought together Dr. Karima Arroud, Consultant Functional Medicine and Medical Director, Wellth; Dr. Elie Abirached, Recovery & Biohacking, Restore Fitness; Professor Roberto Grobman, Founder, Robgenes; and Dr. Lamees Hamdan, Founder, Cosmic Doctor & Shiffa Beauty.

The panel explored the gap between the growing amount of health information available to individuals and their ability to understand and act on it, covering personalised health, prevention, nutrition, movement, recovery, sleep, genetics and the responsible use of health data.

The programme also featured a film with Fares Al Janahi, Emirati padel athlete, connecting the longevity conversation with movement, performance and active living, and highlighting the importance of sustainable physical activity in supporting long-term health.

Bringing together expert perspectives, personalised health insights and practical wellness experiences,“Bridging the Longevity Gap” reinforced a central message: longevity is not simply about living longer, but about increasing the number of years in which people can remain healthy, active, capable and engaged. Guests attending the event got an exclusive opportunity to experience Wellth's holistic and longevity focused therapies, products and experiences from Aster Pharmacy, Aster Opticals, Humantra and Fade Fit.

Through its integrated healthcare ecosystem and growing focus on preventive and personalised health, Aster continues to support a more proactive approach to healthcare, helping individuals understand their health earlier, act on relevant insights and make sustainable choices for healthier years ahead.