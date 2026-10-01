Amit Shah To Visit Karimnagar For Prathima Medical College Event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karimnagar on October 4 to attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Prathima Medical College and lay the foundation stone for the Prathima Deemed University building. Shah will take part in several programmes at the college.

Preparations Reviewed Ahead of Visit

Ahead of Shah's visit, Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited Prathima Medical College and reviewed the arrangements. He inspected the helipad, college campus, pylon unveiling area, Deemed University foundation stone site, photo exhibition and the venue for the student interaction programme.

Sanjay Kumar also held meetings with the City Police Commissioner and the Prathima management to review preparations for the visit. He was accompanied by City Police Commissioner Gaus Alam, Mayor Kolagani Srinivas, Deputy Mayor Sunil Rao, BJP District President Sayini Mallesham, Prathima management representatives Boinipalli Srinivasa Rao and Chennamaneni Vikas Rao, and Karimnagar Parliament Convenor Boyinapalli Praveen Rao.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Kumar recalled that Prathima Medical College was inaugurated 25 years ago by then Union Home Minister LK Advani, then Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu and then Union Minister of State for Home Affairs CH Vidyasagar Rao. He said it was a matter of happiness that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations on October 4.

Key Events During the Celebration

During the visit, Shah will unveil the Silver Jubilee pylon, lay the foundation stone for the Prathima Deemed University building and inaugurate a photo exhibition. He will also participate in a student interaction programme and address the gathering.

Amit Shah's Detailed Itinerary

As per the schedule, Shah will arrive at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad at 9 pm on October 3 and proceed to the Grand Kakatiya Hotel in Begumpet for an overnight stay.

On October 4, Shah will leave Begumpet by helicopter at 11 am and reach Toopran in Medak district, where he will attend the inauguration programme for the works of the Sabar Dairy Products Milk Plant. He will have lunch at the local Urja Industrial Park. At 2 pm, Shah will leave Toopran by helicopter and arrive at Prathima Medical College in Karimnagar. He will attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations before leaving Karimnagar by helicopter at 4:30 pm to return to Hyderabad. (ANI)

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