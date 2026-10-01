Sambit Patra Alleges KPSC Scam, Questions Rahul On Rs 22L Necklace

Paper sold for lakhs, claims Patra

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination and claimed that an investigation by the state CID and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had found that the examination paper was allegedly leaked and sold to candidates for lakhs of rupees. Addressing a press conference, Patra said S Manjunath had first exposed the matter, following which the Karnataka government handed the case over to the CID and the ED also investigated it.

Patra questions Rahul Gandhi over seized necklace

He further attacked Rahul Gandhi, asking the truth about a diamond necklace worth Rs 22 lakh that was seized during the investigation and questioned who was in possession of the necklace. "Rahul Gandhi should also reveal the truth about the necklace, specifically, who possesses the necklace worth Rs 22 lakh," Patra said.

How the alleged scam unfolded

Patra alleged that Gyanendra Kumar, an IAS officer who was the Controller of Examinations for the KPSC exam, leaked the paper on January 7, 2026, and allegedly saved the questions and answers on a pen drive before handing it over to a middleman, Basavaraj Kanale.

According to Patra, Kanale subsequently contacted candidates and offered them the leaked paper for amounts ranging from Rs 30-40 lakh to Rs 80 lakh. "On January 7, 2026, Gyanendra Kumar leaked the paper; he saved the exam questions and their answers onto a pen drive and handed it over to a middleman named Basavaraj Kanale. Basavaraj Kanale then took charge of the operation. He contacted numerous candidates, offering them the paper in exchange for Rs 80 lakh. Consequently, deals were finalised at various price points-ranging from Rs 30–40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, though some candidates did agree to the Rs 80 lakh price tag. Thus, arrangements were made to leak the paper following these financial agreements," he said.

He alleged that candidates who agreed to pay were taken to a resort-cum-hotel on the outskirts of Bengaluru a day before the examination, where they were allegedly made to rehearse the questions and answers.

Scam exposed after audio recording surfaces

Patra further claimed that 329 candidates were eventually selected and the selection list was released around July 17, 2026. He said the alleged irregularities came to light in late July after Manjunath produced an audio recording in which Rs 80 lakh was allegedly demanded.

"S Manjunath, as I mentioned earlier, exposed the entire matter in late July 2026 and produced an incriminating audio recording in which a sum of Rs 80 lakh was demanded. This sparked massive public outrage and anger among the students. Eventually, the Karnataka government had to hand the case over to the CID, and the ED (from the Centre) also investigated the matter," he added.

Financial irregularities and further allegations

"Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh was collected per candidate, and approximately Rs 1.52 crore was gathered in the first instalment -- Rs 1.52 crore collected from just 11 candidates," Patra said, attributing the findings to the CID and ED.

He further alleged that Rs 1.30 crore was handed over by the middleman to Gyanendra Kumar.

He added that the BJP would raise further details about the alleged necklace in subsequent press conferences. "We are fully aware of the facts; this press conference is not the last one. The details regarding the ₹22 lakh necklace will also be exposed. You will eventually be informed about who received it as a gift and when," Patra added. (ANI)

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