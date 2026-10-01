Prayers At Somnath For Captain Smit Machchhar Who Foiled 9/11 Plot

Prayers at Somnath Temple

Special prayers and religious rituals are being held at prominent temples across India for the speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured after managing to thwart an attack in the cockpit of Flydubai Flight FZ1073. At Gujarat's revered Somnath Temple, special rituals were performed for the health and long life of Captain Machchhar. A grand worship was offered at the temple, while a continuous Mahamrityunjaya Mantra japa ritual was also initiated.

“For the pride of the nation, brave pilot Smit Machhar, a special grand worship was performed at the first Jyotirlinga, Shri Somnath, for his excellent health and long life. During the flight to Tel Aviv, displaying indomitable courage, wisdom, and unparalleled dedication to duty, he foiled a cruel conspiracy like 9/11 and saved 180 precious lives. For the Indian pilot Smit Machhar, a special grand worship of Shri Somnath Mahadev was performed, and the continuous 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Japa Ritual' has been initiated. May Lord Shiva, with His special grace, swiftly restore this brave young man to complete health. Jai Hind!” read the post on the official social media handle of Shree Somnath Temple.

Rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Similar prayers are being organised at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. A special religious ceremony is being held to honour Captain Machchhar's courage, dedication and efforts in safeguarding lives and to pray for his speedy recovery. As part of the observances, special events are also scheduled at the evening Ganga Aarti at Namo Ghat and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Ghat. On the occasion, 21 scholars will perform Rudrabhishek with Kusha water, while 11 scholars will undertake the chanting of 100,000 Mahamrityunjaya mantras.

The ceremonies are being presented as a tribute to Captain Machchhar's service to humanity and as an expression of India's enduring spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the belief that the world is one family.

Likewise, Hanuman Chalisa was chanted at the Patalpuri Math of Kashi for the quick recovery of Captain Machchhar.

Nation Hails Hero Pilot

The prayers reflect the widespread public concern for Captain Smit Machchhar's recovery and hopes for his return to full health. Meanwhile, people have been hailing Captain Machchhar's bravery and dedication, with tributes pouring in to celebrate his efforts to protect the lives of those aboard the flight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery.“Captain Smit Machchhar has shown the world the highest form of courage. Without fearing for his own life, he fought valiantly and prevented another 9/11 like attack from happening. 140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit and are praying for his well-being,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Mid-Air Incident

The flight Flydubai FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the mid-air incident occurred. Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who stabbed him and attempted to take control of the aircraft. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene. The aircraft subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The captain was taken to a hospital in Tabuk.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)