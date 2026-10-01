Gujarat To Honour Pilot Smit Machchhar For Saving 174 Lives On Flight

The Gujarat government will honour pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian national who displayed extraordinary courage during Tel Aviv-bound flight and saved hundreds of life.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the state government will honour the pilot with 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for his bravery and courage in saving the lives of 174 passengers during an attack on the plane that was on its way from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The Chief Minister said Machchhar's courage was being saluted across the world and praised his efforts to save the passengers despite being injured in the attack. "The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers-a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable," the Chief Minister said a post on X in Gujarati.

Calling Machchhar a“valiant son of Gujarat”, the Chief Minister said people were praying for Machchhar's speedy recovery. "This valiant son of Gujarat has brought honour to Gujarat and the nation through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride. To honor his extraordinary act of bravery and humanity, the Government of Gujarat will bestow upon Captain Smit Machhar the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award.' The entire Gujarat is praying for his speedy recovery. The empathy and prayers of the nation's citizens are with Captain Smit Machhar," the post further read.

PM Modi, Public Laud Pilot's Bravery

A special prayer was also held at the Somnath Temple for the pilot's speedy recovery.

People also gathered outside Machchhar's residence to hail his bravery. Carrying the Tricolour in their hands, they hailed his courage and demanded that he be conferred national honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery.“Captain Smit Machchhar has shown the world the highest form of courage. Without fearing for his own life, he fought valiantly and prevented another 9/11 like attack from happening. 140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit and are praying for his well-being,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Details of the Mid-air Incident

The flight Flydubai FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the mid-air incident occurred. Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who stabbed him and allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene. The aircraft subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The captain was taken to a hospital in Tabuk. (ANI)

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