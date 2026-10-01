Tibet In Karnataka? 5 Peaceful Settlements To Explore On Weekend Trip From Bengaluru

Looking for an unusual weekend escape from Bengaluru? Discover five Tibetan settlements across Karnataka, from Bylakuppe to Mundgod, offering monasteries, Tibetan culture, rural landscapes and peaceful surroundings.

Thinking of getting out of the typical weekend spots in Karnataka? Go visit these active Tibetan settlements where you can see monasteries, prayer flags, countryside views, and much more.

Here are five locations that you could think of visiting for a two-day weekend getaway from Bangalore.

1. Lugsung Samdupling, Bylakuppe

The most famous Tibetan destination in Karnataka is Bylakuppe. Established in 1960, the Lugsung Samdupling settlement is found in Kodagu region near Kushalnagar. Known for its monasteries and Tibetan culture, the area is famous for Namdroling Monastery, famously known as Golden Temple.

The second Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe, Dekyi Larso, was established in 1969. As both settlements are located in the area of Bylakuppe, the visitors can plan their visit to the monasteries, the local Tibetan market together and explore the areas.

About 12 km from the town of Hunsur, Rabgayling is a Tibetan settlement in the field of agriculture established in 1971. One of the main crops of the area is maize, and there are three monasteries in the settlement. The quieter nature of the village creates a different experience from Bylakuppe that is more into a popular toursit destination.

Dhondenling is one of the five Tibetan settlements in Karnataka state. Founded in the 1970s, the settlement is situated in the Kollegal area. Travelers coming from Bengaluru who want to experience something unusual could explore it as part of the trip to southern Karnataka.

If you are ready to spend some time on the road, there is another great Tibetan settlement to discover in Doeguling in Mundgod. Founded in 1966, it is the largest among all the five settlements in Karnataka. Besides being famous for its monasteries, Mundgod is a place of other religious monuments.

Planning Your Weekend Trip

For a smaller-sized weekend get-away, both Bylakuppe and Rabgayling would make a convenient choice along with other tourist sites in Karnataka.

However, for people who have additional drive time available to them, places like Kollegal and Mundgodcan be considered as part of their itinerary.

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