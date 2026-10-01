Asian Games: PM Modi Hails Archer Ganesh, Squash And Sailing Teams On Medal Wins

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's squash team and compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru on their respective bronze medal wins and also hailed Prince Noble and Manu Francis on their silver in the Men's Skiff event at the ongoing 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

“Proud of the Indian Women's Squash Team for winning the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games 2026. Congrats to them for a spirited effort. They played with great resolve and secured a richly deserved place on the podium. This success will also motivate youngsters towards squash, which is becoming popular in India,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“A special and spectacular Silver! Congrats to Prince Noble and Manu Francis on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Skiff event at the Asian Games 2026. They bettered their previous performances and did well by reaching the podium this time. It has truly been a remarkable leap powered by skill and determination. Best wishes for their endeavours ahead,” he posted.

“Congratulations to Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru on his hard-fought victory in the Men's Compound Individual Bronze Medal Match at the Asian Games. With precision under pressure, remarkable composure and an unyielding spirit, Ganesh has brought immense glory. Best wishes to him for future endeavours,” he stated in another post.

India settled for the bronze after going down 2-1 to Hong Kong in a closely fought semifinal at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena. Anahat Singh began the tie against Chan Sin Yuk and was involved in a marathon contest before eventually losing 3-2.

Tanvi Khanna then kept India's medal hopes alive with a comeback win over world No. 40 Lee Ka Yi, levelling the tie at 1-1. Joshna Chinappa was unable to complete the turnaround, however, losing 3-0 to Ho Tze Lok in the deciding match.

India opened its sailing medal account at the Asian Games as Manu Francis and Prince Kurisinkal Noble secured silver in the men's skiff competition on Thursday, finishing behind China after nine races. The duo produced a steady campaign, with their strongest result coming in the third race, which they won.

The Indian sailors won Race 3 and finished second in Races 1, 5 and 9. They accumulated 29 points across the nine races, with their sixth-place finish in Race 8 discarded to arrive at a net score of 23.

Indian compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, meanwhile, won the men's individual bronze medal, taking India's tally in archery to four, on Thursday. Ganesh defeated Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang 149-144 to clinch the third spot on the podium.

Ganesh produced a perfect finish as he hit 14 10s, closing with three successive 10s to reach 149 and pull clear of his opponent. This is his second medal at Aichi-Nagoya, having won the gold in the men's team event on Wednesday.