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Ankabut to showcase AI-native education capabilities at AI Everything Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 1st October, 2026 – Ankabut, the UAE's national education technology enabler, announced its participation at AI Everything Abu Dhabi, taking place from 6 to 7 October at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Ankabut, a subsidary of Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), will particpate at the KUEC stand, showcasing its role in the secure and responsible adoption of AI across the region's education sector.
“As education institutions accelerate AI adoption, the need for secure infrastructure, trusted data and connected digital platforms has never been greater," said Tarek Jundi, CEO of Ankabut. "Our participation at AI Everything Abu Dhabi is an opportunity to showcase how Ankabut is enabling secure and responsible AI adoption, while connecting with organisations and technology partners from across the region to explore new opportunities for collaboration."
Ankabut’s role is to give institutions the secure, unified ecosystem and confidence to move with AI at the pace their students and researchers expect. The company will feature an overview of its role in the UAE education ecosystem alongside its Agentic Service Delivery Platform (ASDP), Data & AI Platform, data capabilities and selected third-party AI solutions, presented through digital displays and discussions at the stand.
This year’s focus at AI Everything Abu Dhabi on sovereign AI, agentic systems and AI-native economies reflects the growing emphasis across the region’s education institutions on bringing AI into classrooms and campuses without compromising data security or the learner experience. These priorities align closely with Ankabut's focus on goverened infrastructure, trusted data environments and connected digital platforms, helping institutions build the foundations for AI-native education as adoption accelerates across the sector.
Ankabut will be located within the KUEC stand, H4-A30, Hall 4, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, throughout AI Everything, from 6 to 7 October, where visitors can learn more about the company's approach to secure infrastructure, integrated platforms and AI-enabled solutions for education.
“As education institutions accelerate AI adoption, the need for secure infrastructure, trusted data and connected digital platforms has never been greater," said Tarek Jundi, CEO of Ankabut. "Our participation at AI Everything Abu Dhabi is an opportunity to showcase how Ankabut is enabling secure and responsible AI adoption, while connecting with organisations and technology partners from across the region to explore new opportunities for collaboration."
Ankabut’s role is to give institutions the secure, unified ecosystem and confidence to move with AI at the pace their students and researchers expect. The company will feature an overview of its role in the UAE education ecosystem alongside its Agentic Service Delivery Platform (ASDP), Data & AI Platform, data capabilities and selected third-party AI solutions, presented through digital displays and discussions at the stand.
This year’s focus at AI Everything Abu Dhabi on sovereign AI, agentic systems and AI-native economies reflects the growing emphasis across the region’s education institutions on bringing AI into classrooms and campuses without compromising data security or the learner experience. These priorities align closely with Ankabut's focus on goverened infrastructure, trusted data environments and connected digital platforms, helping institutions build the foundations for AI-native education as adoption accelerates across the sector.
Ankabut will be located within the KUEC stand, H4-A30, Hall 4, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, throughout AI Everything, from 6 to 7 October, where visitors can learn more about the company's approach to secure infrastructure, integrated platforms and AI-enabled solutions for education.
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