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IFS and Echelon announce strategic partnership to drive industrial AI transformation to Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 1 2026 – IFS, the leading provider of industrial AI and enterprise cloud software, is partnering with Echelon, the Riyadh-headquartered company that delivers artificial intelligence transformations globally, to bring its solutions to Saudi-based enterprises. Echelon will work with its client base across the country’s industrial sectors to both deploy and localize IFS.ai.
Industrial AI is the application of artificial intelligence to the physical world and enables enterprises to analyse massive amounts of data from sensors, machines and networks. Industrial AI platforms then provide and execute actions to automate production optimisation, quality control, condition-based maintenance, and supply chain tracking. IFS has proven success with organizations across the Kingdom helping advanced manufacturers modernize operations and strengthen supply chains, telecommunications providers deliver services at scale, maritime organizations build their industrial capabilities, and critical infrastructure operators improve asset reliability.
With the largest industrial base in the Middle East and Africa, totalling 45% of the country’s US$1.1 trillion GDP in 2024 across verticals such as manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, construction and utilities, the Kingdom is actively promoting itself as an industrial hub and a gateway market for regional industrial supply chains as part of the country’s Vision 2030 strategy. To promote its competitiveness, the country is investing in advanced manufacturing and many of Saudi Arabia’s largest industrial enterprises are digitizing their operations.
Echelon will work with IFS to position its industrial AI platform, IFS.ai, across its heavy industry customers in Saudi Arabia. This will enable asset-intensive sectors such as energy, manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace and defence, logistics and telecoms move beyond their legacy tech systems towards AI-embedded operations.
“Ever since we founded Echelon, our aim was to bring the most exciting AI solutions to Saudi Arabia, to benefit our economic diversification and growth,” said Prince Khalid Bin Bader Al Saud, Founder and Managing Director, Echelon. “IFS offers cutting edge technologies to heavy industries and manufacturers, and the IFS.ai platform holds the promise of tangible, real-world benefits. Our customers are excited about the potential of IFS’s innovations for their operations.”
Through IFS.ai, Echelon's customers will benefit from an AI enterprise layer across enterprise asset management, field service, maintenance planning, and asset investment decisions.
"Saudi Arabia is building some of the most complex, regulated and asset-heavy operations in the world. Running them successfully means making thousands of decisions every day, safely and at scale. That's exactly where Industrial AI delivers the greatest value, and it's where IFS thrives. For decades, we've helped the world's most essential industries turn operational complexity into competitive advantage," said Mark Moffat, CEO at IFS. "We're excited to work with Echelon and the Kingdom's industrial base to raise efficiency and help make Saudi Arabia one of the most competitive places in the world to manufacture. That is the power of Industrial AI and IFS.ai."
About IFS
IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.
IFS's AI-powered platform is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to a customer's specific requirements and business evolution. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.
IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector.
Industrial AI is the application of artificial intelligence to the physical world and enables enterprises to analyse massive amounts of data from sensors, machines and networks. Industrial AI platforms then provide and execute actions to automate production optimisation, quality control, condition-based maintenance, and supply chain tracking. IFS has proven success with organizations across the Kingdom helping advanced manufacturers modernize operations and strengthen supply chains, telecommunications providers deliver services at scale, maritime organizations build their industrial capabilities, and critical infrastructure operators improve asset reliability.
With the largest industrial base in the Middle East and Africa, totalling 45% of the country’s US$1.1 trillion GDP in 2024 across verticals such as manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, construction and utilities, the Kingdom is actively promoting itself as an industrial hub and a gateway market for regional industrial supply chains as part of the country’s Vision 2030 strategy. To promote its competitiveness, the country is investing in advanced manufacturing and many of Saudi Arabia’s largest industrial enterprises are digitizing their operations.
Echelon will work with IFS to position its industrial AI platform, IFS.ai, across its heavy industry customers in Saudi Arabia. This will enable asset-intensive sectors such as energy, manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace and defence, logistics and telecoms move beyond their legacy tech systems towards AI-embedded operations.
“Ever since we founded Echelon, our aim was to bring the most exciting AI solutions to Saudi Arabia, to benefit our economic diversification and growth,” said Prince Khalid Bin Bader Al Saud, Founder and Managing Director, Echelon. “IFS offers cutting edge technologies to heavy industries and manufacturers, and the IFS.ai platform holds the promise of tangible, real-world benefits. Our customers are excited about the potential of IFS’s innovations for their operations.”
Through IFS.ai, Echelon's customers will benefit from an AI enterprise layer across enterprise asset management, field service, maintenance planning, and asset investment decisions.
"Saudi Arabia is building some of the most complex, regulated and asset-heavy operations in the world. Running them successfully means making thousands of decisions every day, safely and at scale. That's exactly where Industrial AI delivers the greatest value, and it's where IFS thrives. For decades, we've helped the world's most essential industries turn operational complexity into competitive advantage," said Mark Moffat, CEO at IFS. "We're excited to work with Echelon and the Kingdom's industrial base to raise efficiency and help make Saudi Arabia one of the most competitive places in the world to manufacture. That is the power of Industrial AI and IFS.ai."
About IFS
IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.
IFS's AI-powered platform is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to a customer's specific requirements and business evolution. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.
IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector.
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