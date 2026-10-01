Perspective: Corporate Leaders Must Be Able To Stand Behind Their AI Promises

MENAFN - PRovoke) At a United Nations Security Council meeting this September, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned, "We could lose control of the future to AI." Governments will debate what that means for years. Corporate leaders have a smaller, more immediate question: can you stand behind what your company says about AI?Every AI announcement makes a promise, and people act on it. Customers sign contracts. Employees rebuild their workflows around new tools. Investors adjust their forecasts. Then they hold the company to what it said. Quotes, articles, and reviews become the record.That makes an announcement a leadership decision. Any claim should reflect what the company can prove, what customers will reasonably expect, and who answers if the product falls short. If your announcement is a signal of intent with proof to follow, make that clear. Communications leaders should push for that discipline before a promise becomes a headline.Any CEO is proud of an AI launch. I am, too. But pride is not evidence. The best thing a communications team can do for an excited leader is ask the uncomfortable questions early, while the answers can still change the announcement.Four are worth asking every time:

What has been demonstrated? What results has the product produced, under what conditions, and with how many users? Where did it struggle? What can customers use today? Separate what ships at launch from what sits in a pilot or on the roadmap. What will people assume? Does "autonomous" suggest no one needs to check the work? Does one customer's efficiency gain imply everyone will see it? Who owns the promise? Which leaders have validated the claim, and who is accountable for delivering it? How will adoption of your technology create value, and for whom?

The answers should shape the wording, timing, and scope. If the evidence holds in one setting, name that setting. If a feature is still in testing, say so. If results depend on a customer's data quality or deployment, spell that out.



Product and technical leaders validate performance. Communications leaders make sure the public story matches that validation. Both have to agree on what the company can defend.



Say Who Does What



Bold claims about scale and speed only go so far. What matters to a buyer is what changes for the people using the product. A support engineer clears tickets faster. A security analyst stops spending Monday morning on routine alerts. Customer examples land harder when they include a documented result and the conditions behind it.



Get that evidence before launch, not after. And be honest about its limits. One customer's experience isn't the same as a result repeated across many deployments.



Human oversight deserves its own explanation. If people review outputs, approve decisions, or handle exceptions, say so plainly. Customers should know what benefit to expect and what role they play in earning it.



When AI Falls Short



Even a well-substantiated announcement can't guarantee performance in every situation. Trust also depends on what a company does when something goes wrong.



Before launch, business and communications leaders should agree on what triggers escalation, who decides, and how customers get updates. A smaller-than-expected efficiency gain calls for a different response than an incident involving sensitive data or potential harm. Draw those lines now, not in the middle of a crisis.



When a problem hits, say what you know, who is affected, what you're doing, and when you'll update people again. If answers are still coming, say that, and commit to a next update.



The pressure to offer reassurance can be intense. So can the impulse to say very little. Resist both. Give affected people something useful without going beyond the facts.



And be willing to revisit the original claim. If new evidence changes what you can support, correct the press release, the product page, or the executive quote. An inaccurate promise left in circulation only gets more expensive.



Ultimately, it's imperative to own failures, what you've learned from them, and how it will inform the future.



Proof Over Promises



The UN session was a reminder that scrutiny of AI is rising, and corporate leaders will feel it too. Communications professionals can help by putting evidence at the center of every launch, making limitations easy to understand, and planning for the day expectations are missed.



Before the next AI announcement goes out, ask one question: could we defend every word of this in front of a skeptical customer? If the answer is no, the announcement isn't ready.



Michael O'Brien is the CEO of Highwire.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author and is published as part of PRovoke Media's opinion section. It does not necessarily represent the views of PRovoke Media or its editorial team. We welcome a range of perspectives and invite readers to submit thoughtful responses or counterpoints for consideration to [email protected].