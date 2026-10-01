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GCI Health Names Eric Helgesen Global Head Of AI And Innovation
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - GCI Health has named Eric Helgesen executive VP, global head of AI and innovation.
Helgesen will oversee the creation, scaling and adoption of AI and technology solutions built for healthcare. He will also advise clients on using AI in their communications strategies and broader organizational transformation.
Helgesen joins GCI Health from Diray Media, where he served as chief transformation officer and led the development of AI-driven planning and data tools.
Before joining Diray, Helgesen spent 14 years in leadership roles at Weber Shandwick, most recently as executive VP, head of technology and creative product. There, he led digital transformation and enterprise platform development for clients across healthcare, technology, finance and consumer sectors.
“AI has revolutionized how people access health information and how companies can engage with stakeholders,” said Kristin Cahill, global CEO of GCI Health.“With millions of people turning to AI for health information every day, harnessing its power to improve the health journey for patients, care partners and healthcare providers has never been more important.”
Helgesen will oversee the creation, scaling and adoption of AI and technology solutions built for healthcare. He will also advise clients on using AI in their communications strategies and broader organizational transformation.
Helgesen joins GCI Health from Diray Media, where he served as chief transformation officer and led the development of AI-driven planning and data tools.
Before joining Diray, Helgesen spent 14 years in leadership roles at Weber Shandwick, most recently as executive VP, head of technology and creative product. There, he led digital transformation and enterprise platform development for clients across healthcare, technology, finance and consumer sectors.
“AI has revolutionized how people access health information and how companies can engage with stakeholders,” said Kristin Cahill, global CEO of GCI Health.“With millions of people turning to AI for health information every day, harnessing its power to improve the health journey for patients, care partners and healthcare providers has never been more important.”
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