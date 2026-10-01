MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PharmaTher Enters into Exclusive North American Distribution Agreement with Craft Health for CraftMake(TM) Pharmaceutical 3D Printing Platform Agreement opens the U.S. and Canadian markets across all customer segments and lays the foundation for PharmaTher's personalized 503A products, FDA rare disease program, national emergency and medical countermeasures initiatives, and CDMO and white-label services

October 01, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

Highlights

PharmaTher is now the exclusive distributor in North America of Craft Health's CraftMakeTM 3D printers, CraftControlTM software, CraftBlendsTM printable formulations, consumables, and service. Exclusivity covers every key customer segment: compounding pharmacies (503A and 503B), telehealth and digital health companies, CDMOs, hospitals, academic, research, and government institutions, and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare companies. PharmaTher estimates more than 10,000 potential placement sites in North America. Each placement is designed to generate recurring revenue. The Agreement secures the GMP-ready production platform for PharmaTher's proprietary 503A products (peptides, ketamine), its FDA rare-disease program (potentially eligible for a priority review voucher), and its national emergency and medical countermeasures initiatives. PharmaTher to offer CDMO services, white-label products and formulation licensing to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, telehealth, and consumer-health companies. An updated corporate presentation is available at PharmaTher.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing pharmaceutical 3D printing for personalized medicine, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Craft Health Pte. Ltd. ("Craft Health"), a pharmaceutical 3D printing technology company. Under the Agreement, PharmaTher is the exclusive distributor of Craft Health's CraftMakeTM pharmaceutical 3D printing platform in North America. The Agreement also lays the foundation for PharmaTher's PERSONALIZ3DTM platform, enabling the development and commercialization of its personalized 503A products, FDA rare disease program, national emergency and medical countermeasures initiatives, and its CDMO and white-label services business.

The Agreement builds on the companies' collaboration, announced on July 29, 2026, to evaluate CraftMakeTM for personalized peptides.

The CraftMakeTM Pharmaceutical 3D Printing Platform

CraftMakeTM is a GMP-ready pharmaceutical 3D printer that makes personalized medicines on demand. It prints at room temperature without heat or UV light, protecting peptides and other sensitive medicines. From one validated digital recipe, it can print any dose with approximately ±1% accuracy and combine several medicines and release profiles in a single tablet, chewable, gummy, or oral film.







Figure 1: CraftMakeTM Pharmaceutical 3D Printer and dosage forms printed on CraftMakeTM

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Conventional manufacturing is built for millions of identical tablets. CraftMakeTM makes it economical to produce tens to thousands of units: the exact dose a specific patient needs, made close to where it is needed.

Under the Agreement, PharmaTher will distribute Craft Health's CraftMakeTM systems, CraftControlTM software licenses, CraftBlendsTM printable formulations, spare parts and consumables in North America, and will provide installation, training, validation support and service to its customers. As part of its North American strategy, PharmaTher plans to place initial CraftMakeTM platform orders in Q4-2026, supporting a planned rollout across its target customer segments.

A Large North American Market

Demand for personalized medicine is growing rapidly, and mass manufacturing cannot economically serve most of it. According to Grand View Research, the global personalized medicine market is projected to grow from US$567 billion in 2024 to US$1.2 trillion by 2033, and the peptide therapeutics market from US$141 billion in 2025 to US$295 billion by 2033.

The Agreement gives PharmaTher exclusive access to the main buyers of pharmaceutical 3D printing in North America:

Compounding pharmacies. About 7,500 U.S. pharmacies provide compounding services (American Pharmacists Association estimate), alongside 503B outsourcing facilities. Telehealth and digital health companies. A manufacturing layer for platforms that prescribe personalized medicines such as peptides. CDMOs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Clinical trial supply, dose-ranging studies, and small-batch specialty production, including rare disease medicines, special access programs, and discontinued medicines. Hospitals and health systems. Accurate and customized doses for children and other special populations. Academic, research, and government institutions. Formulation science, translational research, and national emergency preparedness (e.g., pandemics and biodefense).

PharmaTher estimates more than 10,000 potential placement sites across these segments. Each placement is designed to generate recurring revenue from software, materials, consumables, and services. Each also becomes a site where PharmaTher's own PERSONALIZ3DTM formulations can be produced, including in an emergency.

Paving the Way for PharmaTher's Product Pipeline

The Agreement secures the platform on which PharmaTher's product strategy is built. It positions the Company to advance three initiatives:

Proprietary 503A products. Personalized peptide and ketamine products, printed as precise oral doses and dispensed through 503A compounding pharmacies and telehealth partners. FDA rare disease program. A precision-dosed chewable for a serious, rare pediatric disease with no FDA-approved treatment. PharmaTher plans to apply for orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations, with potential priority review voucher eligibility. National emergency and medical countermeasures. A network of qualified sites, including pharmacies, hospitals, CDMOs, and government facilities, that could print the doses an emergency requires from validated digital recipes, complementing national stockpiles. PharmaTher intends to pursue preparedness partnerships with U.S. and Canadian government agencies.

CDMO and White-Label Services

In addition, PharmaTher intends to offer its platform to other companies as a service, which is expected to provide recurring revenue and partnership opportunities. PharmaTher plans to offer three services:

CDMO services. Formulation and product development, clinical trial supply, and small-batch manufacturing for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and specialty companies. 3D printing is well suited to short production runs, such as early-stage trials, dose-ranging studies, rare disease products, emergency use and special-access programs, and discontinued medicines. White-label products. Personalized pharmaceutical, peptide, and nutraceutical products that telehealth, wellness, and consumer-health brands can sell under their own names, printed as chewables, gummies, dissolvable tablets, or films. Formulation licensing. PERSONALIZ3DTM validated digital recipes and dosage-form designs, licensed to partners that run CraftMakeTM systems.

Management Commentary

"This agreement is a defining step for PharmaTher," said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "We now hold exclusive North American rights to a GMP-ready pharmaceutical 3D printing platform, across every customer segment that matters. Each system we install is expected to generate recurring revenue and extend the reach of our product and partnership initiatives. It also secures the foundation of our PERSONALIZ3DTM platform, which supports our proprietary personalized 503A peptide products, our FDA rare disease program and our national emergency and medical countermeasures initiatives, and it lets us offer CDMO and white-label services to other healthcare companies."

"North America is a key market for personalized medicine, and PharmaTher brings the pharmaceutical development, regulatory and commercial experience to build it," said Dr. Wei Jiang Goh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Craft Health. "We look forward to supporting PharmaTher as it brings CraftMakeTM and complementary technologies to pharmacies, healthcare providers and researchers across North America."

Corporate Strategy Update

PharmaTher will detail its full corporate strategy, including the commercial plan for CraftMakeTM, the product pipeline of proprietary 503A products and rare disease program, its national emergency and medical countermeasures initiatives, partnering opportunities and upcoming milestones, in a separate news release shortly.

An updated corporate presentation is available on the Company's website at .

About Craft Health Pte. Ltd.

Craft Health is a Singapore-based pharmaceutical technology company founded in 2019 by pharmacists Dr. Wei Jiang Goh and Dr. Seng Han Lim. It has developed a proprietary pharmaceutical 3D printing platform comprising the CraftMakeTM printer, CraftControlTM software, and CraftBlendsTM formulations. Its heat- and UV-free semi-solid extrusion process is designed for compounding pharmacies, hospitals, and pharmaceutical partners. CraftMakeTM has been evaluated in a clinical study at a Singapore public hospital, is used by customers in Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom, and has been validated in peer-reviewed publications. Learn more at CraftHealth.

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing pharmaceutical 3D printing for personalized medicine. Through its PERSONALIZ3DTM platform and its exclusive North American distribution of the CraftMakeTM system, PharmaTher develops proprietary personalized products, including peptides, ketamine, rare-disease treatments, and medical countermeasures. It also offers CDMO services, white-label products, and formulation licensing to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, telehealth, wellness, and consumer-health companies, and partners with pharmacies, academic and government organizations. Learn more at PharmaTher.

For more information, please contact:

Fabio Chianelli

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

Tel: 1-888-846-3171

Email: ...

Website: PharmaTher

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "potential", "may", "could", "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Agreement; the Company's plans and commitments to order CraftMakeTM systems, and the timing, volume and rollout of CraftMakeTM placements in North America; the estimated number of potential placement sites and the expectation that placements will generate recurring revenue; market size and growth estimates; the development and commercialization of the Company's personalized 503A products, including peptide and ketamine products; the Company's FDA rare disease program, including planned applications for orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations and potential eligibility for a priority review voucher; the Company's medical countermeasures initiative and potential partnerships with government agencies; the Company's plans to offer CDMO services, white-label products and formulation licensing, and the revenue and partnership opportunities expected from them; the PERSONALIZ3DTM platform; and the timing and content of the Company's forthcoming corporate strategy news release.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including that: Craft Health will supply CraftMakeTM systems, software, materials and support on a timely basis and on the terms of the Agreement; the Company will meet the sales targets and other conditions required to maintain its exclusivity; the Company will obtain financing on acceptable terms to purchase systems and fund its programs; there will be demand for pharmaceutical 3D printing and for the Company's products and services; the Company and its partners will be able to develop, validate and produce formulations to the required quality standards; the regulatory framework for pharmacy compounding, including for peptides, will develop as expected; the Company will obtain required regulatory designations and approvals; and the Company will be able to enter into agreements with pharmacies, telehealth companies, contract manufacturers, government agencies and other partners.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, but are not limited to: the Company's dependence on Craft Health as the sole supplier of CraftMakeTM systems, software and materials; the risk that the Company does not meet its purchase commitment or sales targets and its rights become non-exclusive, that the Agreement is terminated by either party, including for convenience, or that it is not renewed; the Company's ability to obtain financing when needed and on acceptable terms; market acceptance of CraftMakeTM and of the Company's products and services; competition from other pharmaceutical 3D printing technologies and from conventional compounding and manufacturing; changes in the laws and regulations governing pharmacy compounding, outsourcing facilities, controlled substances, dietary supplements and natural health products in the United States and Canada, including the outcome of FDA rulemaking on the Section 503A bulks list; the risks inherent in drug development, including that designations may not be granted, clinical studies may not succeed and regulatory approval may not be obtained; the risk that a priority review voucher is not awarded, including because the rare pediatric disease priority review voucher program is currently authorized only through September 30, 2029, or that a voucher cannot be sold on attractive terms; the uncertainty of government funding and procurement for medical countermeasures; product quality and product liability risks; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; tariffs, trade restrictions, import requirements and currency fluctuations affecting equipment and materials sourced from outside North America; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions; and the other risk factors described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at .

Compounded drugs are not approved by the FDA. Certain peptides may not be compounded under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act unless and until the FDA completes the applicable rulemaking. Market and industry data in this news release are from third-party sources and have not been independently verified by the Company. The number of potential placement sites is a management estimate.

Statements regarding PharmaTher's products, pipeline and business plans are made solely by PharmaTher. Craft Health has not independently verified, and makes no representation regarding, such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary note and speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, PharmaTher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.







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Source: PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.