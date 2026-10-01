Prabowo Reshuffles Cabinet, Names New Foreign, Political-Security Minister

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Nik Nurfaqih Nik Wil

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (NNN) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday reshuffled his Cabinet, appointing a new foreign minister and coordinating ministers for political and security affairs as well as downstreaming and energy transition, alongside a change in the country's National Police leadership.

At a ceremony at the State Palace, Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir, a career diplomat, was named foreign minister, replacing Sugiono, who was appointed Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture.

The reshuffle also saw Presidential Chief of Staff and former Army chief Dudung Abdurachman replace Djamari Chaniago as Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs, while Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia was appointed Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition, a new position in the Cabinet.

Bahlil, who will concurrently retain his energy portfolio, was among five ministers appointed in the reshuffle, which also saw Golkar Party secretary-general Mohamad Sarmuji named Industry Minister, replacing Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

The newly appointed ministers took their oaths of office before Prabowo for the remainder of the Red and White Cabinet's 2024-2029 term.

The latest changes came less than three weeks after Prabowo carried out a minor Cabinet reshuffle on Sept 14, when Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara was appointed finance minister, replacing Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa.

Dudung's appointment paved the way for outgoing National Police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to become Presidential Chief of Staff, while National Narcotics Agency (BNN) chief Police Commissioner General Suyudi Ario Seto was sworn in as Listyo's successor.

Suyudi, 53, a 1994 Police Academy graduate, had headed BNN since August 2025 after previously serving as Banten Police chief and Jakarta deputy police chief.

Five deputy ministers were also appointed, including Dradjad Hari Wibowo as Deputy Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Nurkholisoh Ibnu Aman and Luky Alfirman as deputy finance ministers.

Muhamad Saleh Mustafa was appointed Deputy Agriculture Minister, while Irwan Mailano was named Deputy Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister.

--NNN