Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union More Than Doubles Exports To $90.9 Million
Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union LLC recorded a sharp increase in exports during the first eight months of 2026, with the value of its non-oil exports more than doubling year-on-year.
The company exported products worth $90.9 million in January-August 2026, compared with $39.3 million during the corresponding period of 2025.
This represents an increase of $51.6 million, or approximately 131.3%, meaning the company's exports grew about 2.3-fold year-on-year.
The strong performance placed Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union third among Azerbaijan's non-state exporters during the reporting period.
The Azerbaijan representative office of Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited ranked first, with non-oil exports worth $245.7 million, while Prime Cotton ranked second with $102.9 million.
Together, the figures highlight the growing contribution of several major private-sector producers to Azerbaijan's non-oil export revenues in 2026.
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