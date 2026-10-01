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CFI Launches Gold 24/7, Expanding Its Around-the-Clock Trading Offering
(MENAFN- mslgroup) CFI Financial Group, a globally recognized leader in online trading services, today announced the launch of Gold 24/7 (XAUUSD-24H), enabling clients to trade gold seven days a week, including over weekends when regular gold markets are closed. The launch builds on CFI’s ongoing expansion of trading access beyond conventional market hours across selected instruments and asset classes.
Gold remains one of the world’s most actively followed markets, with prices responding to geopolitical, economic and market developments throughout the week. Gold 24/7 extends access beyond traditional trading hours, allowing eligible clients to trade and manage positions over weekends as well as during the regular trading week.
Gold 24/7 is offered as a separate instrument from spot Gold (XAUUSD), with its own pricing, trading hours and product conditions. Available under the symbol XAUUSD-24H, it allows clients to open and close positions Monday through Sunday, from 00:05 to 23:58 (Server Time).
Gold 24/7 joins a growing range of CFI CFD instruments available beyond regular trading sessions. Subject to availability in their jurisdiction, clients can trade EUR/USD (EURUSDw) and USD/JPY (USDJPYw) over weekends, while CFI’s digital asset CFD instruments, including Bitcoin vs. Gold (BTCXAU), are available 24/7. With the addition of Gold 24/7, CFI’s extended-hours CFD offering now spans currencies, digital assets and precious metals.
Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, commented: “The world does not pause when traditional markets close, and neither do the events that move them. We have been gradually extending access beyond conventional trading hours where it makes sense, and Gold 24/7 is part of that broader direction. It gives clients more flexibility around when they can access the market, while reflecting how trading is continuing to evolve.”
The launch supports CFI’s strategy of building a more comprehensive trading ecosystem, giving clients access to a broader range of instruments and opportunities throughout the trading week.
Gold 24/7 is available through selected CFI entities, subject to local regulatory requirements. Product availability and trading conditions may vary by jurisdiction.
Gold remains one of the world’s most actively followed markets, with prices responding to geopolitical, economic and market developments throughout the week. Gold 24/7 extends access beyond traditional trading hours, allowing eligible clients to trade and manage positions over weekends as well as during the regular trading week.
Gold 24/7 is offered as a separate instrument from spot Gold (XAUUSD), with its own pricing, trading hours and product conditions. Available under the symbol XAUUSD-24H, it allows clients to open and close positions Monday through Sunday, from 00:05 to 23:58 (Server Time).
Gold 24/7 joins a growing range of CFI CFD instruments available beyond regular trading sessions. Subject to availability in their jurisdiction, clients can trade EUR/USD (EURUSDw) and USD/JPY (USDJPYw) over weekends, while CFI’s digital asset CFD instruments, including Bitcoin vs. Gold (BTCXAU), are available 24/7. With the addition of Gold 24/7, CFI’s extended-hours CFD offering now spans currencies, digital assets and precious metals.
Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, commented: “The world does not pause when traditional markets close, and neither do the events that move them. We have been gradually extending access beyond conventional trading hours where it makes sense, and Gold 24/7 is part of that broader direction. It gives clients more flexibility around when they can access the market, while reflecting how trading is continuing to evolve.”
The launch supports CFI’s strategy of building a more comprehensive trading ecosystem, giving clients access to a broader range of instruments and opportunities throughout the trading week.
Gold 24/7 is available through selected CFI entities, subject to local regulatory requirements. Product availability and trading conditions may vary by jurisdiction.
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