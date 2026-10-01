Russian Drone Attacks Institute For Nuclear Research In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reported this on its website.

According to the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, at 18:18 Kyiv time on September 30, 2026, a Russian UAV struck the institute's premises, where the Kyiv research reactor (VVR-M) is located. A fire caused by the attack was quickly extinguished.

The inspectorate emphasized that the reactor and safety-critical systems were not damaged. No changes in radiation levels were detected. Radiation levels remained within the natural background range of 0.16–0.20 μSv/h and did not change.

In addition, to reduce risks, the reactor has remained shut down since February 2022, with its entire core unloaded. Its operation is limited to scheduled maintenance of safety-critical systems.

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"The VVR-M reactor is used as a source of neutrons for fundamental and applied research in nuclear physics. Therefore, the UAV strike on the premises of the Institute for Nuclear Research is an attack on a peaceful nuclear facility that performs exclusively scientific and research functions. It is yet another cynical disregard by Russia for internationally recognized principles and standards of nuclear and radiation safety and constitutes a war crime," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said.

As previously reported, two drone strikes were recorded near a support structure of Kyiv's Southern Bridge, and traffic across the bridge has been suspended.

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