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Train Caught In Blast Wave: Kyiv Changes Green Line Metro Service After Russian Attack On South Bridge

Train Caught In Blast Wave: Kyiv Changes Green Line Metro Service After Russian Attack On South Bridge


2026-10-01 08:07:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City State Administration said this on its website.

"Currently, trains on the Green Line of the metro are operating only on underground sections: Syrets–Vydubychi and Osokorky–Chervonyi Khutir," the statement said.

At approximately 11:30, while a metro train was traveling, a blast wave caused by the attack forced dust into the passenger carriages through the ventilation system. Neither passengers nor the driver were injured. The windows and structural components of the carriage were not damaged. The train was taken to the electric depot for an additional inspection.

Read also: Russian strikes on Kharkiv region leave eight injured over past day

Routes for ground public transportation were also changed promptly. Buses No. 22 and No. 91 will travel via the Darnytskyi Railway Bridge in both directions.

As previously reported, two drone strikes were recorded near a support structure of Kyiv's South Bridge, and traffic has been suspended.

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