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5 Standout Startups Redefining India’s Innovation Story in 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Over $10 billion in venture capital has poured into the Indian startup ecosystem through the first nine months of 2026, and for the first time in years, the money is telling a different story. The era of incremental consumer apps and asset-light aggregators is giving way to something harder, and more consequential. Veteran entrepreneurs who have already built and exited category-defining companies are coming back, not to replicate what worked, but to attack the problems their first companies revealed. First-time founders with deep institutional pedigrees are choosing complexity over convenience, building at the infrastructure layer rather than the interface layer. The bets being placed right now are not on the next feature. They are on the next foundation.
Here are the 5 startups that are making waves in the headlines for their top-notch innovation:
1.UN:BLOC
Deepak Sahni built Healthians into a ₹3,000 crore diagnostics company, then stepped away to solve the problem Healthians kept revealing- that millions of Indians were getting tested but never truly diagnosed. Launched on World Health Day in April 2026, UN:BLOC is Sahni's most ambitious bet- that chronic disease is not a permanent condition to be managed, but a solvable upstream problem that the healthcare system has never been designed to find. The venture is built around Block Medicine, a proprietary clinical methodology that runs Ayurveda and modern diagnostics in parallel to identify the upstream cause of chronic disease and treat it at the root, not manage it indefinitely. The clinical team has mapped 51 physiological blocks, assessed through proprietary BlocMarker diagnostics and addressed via personalised UnblocProtocols, under the supervision of UnblocPanel. Sahni was the first patient of his own system, reducing his medication load by 75% in 90 days.
In August 2026, UN:BLOC closed an undisclosed funding round with the legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The strongest proof of concept, however, is that Yuvraj Singh has not joined UN:BLOC just as an investor and founding team member, but as a patient, enrolling in the Founder's Cohort of the first 300 patients.
2.Ultrahuman
Founded by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal in 209, Ultrahuman secured a $70 million growth round in September 2026, led by Qualcomm Ventures with participation from Labcorp, Alpha Wave, Blume Ventures, and Nexus Venture Partners, taking its valuation to $365 million.
The company builds clinical-grade health monitoring hardware, including its flagship Ring Air and Ring PRO, continuous glucose monitors, and the Blood Vision biomarker platform, and pairs wearable biometric tracking with on-demand testing across 100+ parameters. What makes Ultrahuman distinctive is not the hardware alone, but the interpretation layer above it: turning continuous sensing into actionable, personalised health intelligence. Labcorp's presence on the cap table signals something larger, the convergence of episodic lab diagnostics and continuous monitoring, with the real prize belonging to whoever owns the synthesis between them. The new capital funds proprietary edge-AI chip development alongside Qualcomm.
3. Navi Technologies
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal's second act is a direct competition for the legacy banking infrastructure. Navi Technologies operates as a fully integrated financial institution, personal lending, home loans, digital health insurance, and UPI transactions, running its own NBFC balance sheet through Navi Finserv rather than the asset-light aggregator model that defines most fintech.
The company recently secured ₹170 crore in debt funding led by PhillipCapital, adding to over ₹16,000 crore in cumulative debt and equity capitalisation, as it prepares for a planned ₹3,350 crore IPO. By replacing physical branches with 100% digital, automated risk underwriting that disburses loans in under five minutes, Bansal is deploying personal and institutional capital at scale to challenge commercial banking networks that have operated largely unchallenged for decades.
4. Yulu
InMobi co-founder Amit Gupta's Yulu closed a $93 million Series C in August 2026, $63 million in equity led by GEF Capital Partners and $30 million in debt, to build what may be India's most consequential clean mobility infrastructure play.
Yulu bypasses the volatile retail consumer EV market entirely, focusing instead on shared electric micro-mobility for delivery fleets and gig workers, the backbone of India's urban logistics economy. In partnership with Bajaj Auto and Magna International, the company deploys purpose-built electric two-wheelers powered by its battery-swapping subsidiary Yuma Energy. The capital expands its active fleet toward 200,000 vehicles and extends its metro battery-swapping grid, converting clean urban transport from a consumer aspiration into a utility-scale recurring revenue model.
5. Sarvam AI
Sarvam AI crossed unicorn status in August 2026 after closing a $75 million Series B round backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, Nvidia, and IndiGo Ventures, taking total funding to $350 million.
Founded by Dr. Vivek Raghavan, the architect of Aadhaar, and Dr. Pratyush Kumar, formerly of Microsoft Research, Sarvam represents India's sovereign artificial intelligence initiative under the IndiaAI Mission. The company builds full-stack foundational GenAI models and voice-first agent layers optimised for India's regional languages, low-compute edge hardware, and enterprise workflows. By deploying high-throughput, low-latency conversational AI across banking, telecom, and public administration at national scale, Sarvam is establishing the native AI infrastructure that India's next decade of digital governance will run on.
Here are the 5 startups that are making waves in the headlines for their top-notch innovation:
1.UN:BLOC
Deepak Sahni built Healthians into a ₹3,000 crore diagnostics company, then stepped away to solve the problem Healthians kept revealing- that millions of Indians were getting tested but never truly diagnosed. Launched on World Health Day in April 2026, UN:BLOC is Sahni's most ambitious bet- that chronic disease is not a permanent condition to be managed, but a solvable upstream problem that the healthcare system has never been designed to find. The venture is built around Block Medicine, a proprietary clinical methodology that runs Ayurveda and modern diagnostics in parallel to identify the upstream cause of chronic disease and treat it at the root, not manage it indefinitely. The clinical team has mapped 51 physiological blocks, assessed through proprietary BlocMarker diagnostics and addressed via personalised UnblocProtocols, under the supervision of UnblocPanel. Sahni was the first patient of his own system, reducing his medication load by 75% in 90 days.
In August 2026, UN:BLOC closed an undisclosed funding round with the legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The strongest proof of concept, however, is that Yuvraj Singh has not joined UN:BLOC just as an investor and founding team member, but as a patient, enrolling in the Founder's Cohort of the first 300 patients.
2.Ultrahuman
Founded by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal in 209, Ultrahuman secured a $70 million growth round in September 2026, led by Qualcomm Ventures with participation from Labcorp, Alpha Wave, Blume Ventures, and Nexus Venture Partners, taking its valuation to $365 million.
The company builds clinical-grade health monitoring hardware, including its flagship Ring Air and Ring PRO, continuous glucose monitors, and the Blood Vision biomarker platform, and pairs wearable biometric tracking with on-demand testing across 100+ parameters. What makes Ultrahuman distinctive is not the hardware alone, but the interpretation layer above it: turning continuous sensing into actionable, personalised health intelligence. Labcorp's presence on the cap table signals something larger, the convergence of episodic lab diagnostics and continuous monitoring, with the real prize belonging to whoever owns the synthesis between them. The new capital funds proprietary edge-AI chip development alongside Qualcomm.
3. Navi Technologies
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal's second act is a direct competition for the legacy banking infrastructure. Navi Technologies operates as a fully integrated financial institution, personal lending, home loans, digital health insurance, and UPI transactions, running its own NBFC balance sheet through Navi Finserv rather than the asset-light aggregator model that defines most fintech.
The company recently secured ₹170 crore in debt funding led by PhillipCapital, adding to over ₹16,000 crore in cumulative debt and equity capitalisation, as it prepares for a planned ₹3,350 crore IPO. By replacing physical branches with 100% digital, automated risk underwriting that disburses loans in under five minutes, Bansal is deploying personal and institutional capital at scale to challenge commercial banking networks that have operated largely unchallenged for decades.
4. Yulu
InMobi co-founder Amit Gupta's Yulu closed a $93 million Series C in August 2026, $63 million in equity led by GEF Capital Partners and $30 million in debt, to build what may be India's most consequential clean mobility infrastructure play.
Yulu bypasses the volatile retail consumer EV market entirely, focusing instead on shared electric micro-mobility for delivery fleets and gig workers, the backbone of India's urban logistics economy. In partnership with Bajaj Auto and Magna International, the company deploys purpose-built electric two-wheelers powered by its battery-swapping subsidiary Yuma Energy. The capital expands its active fleet toward 200,000 vehicles and extends its metro battery-swapping grid, converting clean urban transport from a consumer aspiration into a utility-scale recurring revenue model.
5. Sarvam AI
Sarvam AI crossed unicorn status in August 2026 after closing a $75 million Series B round backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, Nvidia, and IndiGo Ventures, taking total funding to $350 million.
Founded by Dr. Vivek Raghavan, the architect of Aadhaar, and Dr. Pratyush Kumar, formerly of Microsoft Research, Sarvam represents India's sovereign artificial intelligence initiative under the IndiaAI Mission. The company builds full-stack foundational GenAI models and voice-first agent layers optimised for India's regional languages, low-compute edge hardware, and enterprise workflows. By deploying high-throughput, low-latency conversational AI across banking, telecom, and public administration at national scale, Sarvam is establishing the native AI infrastructure that India's next decade of digital governance will run on.
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