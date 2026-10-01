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ECOMONDO 2026: THE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE PROGRAMME GUIDES THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY DISCUSSION
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Rimini, 1st October 2026 – A high-profile scientific and institutional conference programme awaits companies, associations, institutions, researchers and players in the circular and regenerative economy at Ecomondo 2026, Italian Exhibition Group’s (IEG) international event, now at its 29th edition, scheduled to take place from 3rd to 6th November at Rimini Expo Centre.
Over 70 events, conferences and workshops, organised by the event’s International Technical Scientific Committee in collaboration with public and private European and international institutional partners, will provide a comprehensive overview of the major challenges that are reshaping the global ecological transition with numerous sessions in English to increasingly project Ecomondo beyond the borders of the Euro-Mediterranean region. Further events organised by partners and exhibitors will also be featured.
RESOURCE EFFICIENCY, PACKAGING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Focus on WEEE: The “Circular Economy in Action: e-waste and waste batteries best practices” event, organised with ERION, will provide an overview of the most advanced European experiences in the recycling of Critical Raw Materials by analysing the situation in Italy and assessing the role of WEEE and battery recycling in reducing Europe’s dependence on imports.
Plastic materials: The “Plastic circularity: new perspectives and critical issues” event will focus on European measures aimed at supporting the transition towards an increasingly circular economy by promoting the efficient use of resources.
Circular economy in buildings: “Scaling the circular economy in the built environment: urban mining”, organised in collaboration with the Green Building Council Italy and the Polytechnic University of the Marche, will analyse the current regulatory framework, the opportunities and technologies supporting the implementation of urban mining models, whilst the “Tools to accelerate the development of the circular economy in the construction and infrastructure sector” event, organised with ANPAR/ASSOAMBIENTE, will facilitate dialogue amongst sector stakeholders
Critical Raw Materials: “EU-Africa Strategic Corridors to a mutually beneficial cooperation for critical raw materials” is organised in collaboration with Turin University, the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.
Measuring circularity: “Measuring circularity from a systemic perspective across the entire value chain” is the fifth edition of the workshop organised with the Sant’Anna High School in Pisa, ENEA and UN Global Compact Network Italy.
With regard to the Circular Economy Act, the Technical Scientific Committee will organise discussions on the challenges, opportunities and implications for European packaging (in collaboration with CONAI) and on what will actually change for those involved in waste management (in collaboration with UTILITALIA).
TEXTILES TAKE CENTRE STAGE IN EUROPE’S NEW CIRCULAR ECONOMY
The events “Reuse, repair and eco-design. The heroes of "magic" circles of Circular Economy in the textile sector”, “Textile EPR in Italy and Europe: system harmonisation and new challenges for the supply chain” with ASSOAMBIENTE-UNIRAU, “ESPR and Digital Product Passport in textiles: traceability and transparency along the value chain” with AISEC, and “Ecodesign: challenges, tools and opportunities for textile sector enterprises” with the European Commission’s JRC and ENEA, confirm the textile industry’s central role in the European circular economy. Ecomondo’s Textile Working Group will also define a specific programme of events on the sector.
HEALTHY CIRCULAR CITIES
The event entitled “Building healthy cities: from vision to action” will be organised in collaboration with the CNR, the UNESCO Chair on Urban Health and ANCI. The programme will be further enriched by the “Circular city-making” session (with Materia Rinnovabile – Renewable Matter and FROM srl) on how cities can speed up the circular transition, and “Smart Circular Cities” (organised with Bologna University), on digital technologies, sustainable infrastructure and new governance models to make cities more resilient and climate-neutral.
FOCUS ON PAPER
Federazione Carta & Grafica and Largo Consumo will be organising the Paper District GDO & Grocery Summit entitled “Towards a new synergy between the paper industry and large-scale retail: sustainability, regulatory compliance and market trends”. Comieco, in collaboration with Nomisma, will also present a final assessment of the environmental and economic benefits of projects co-funded by the NRRP that relate to the paper recycling sector.
NATURAL RISK PREVENTION AND MANAGEMENT
In collaboration with the Italian Geotechnical Association (AGI-IGS), an event entitled “Recent developments in geotechnical engineering for environmental protection and land safeguarding” has been programmed, focusing on the design of sustainable and resilient structures and interventions.
SOIL RESTORATION, REGENERATIVE BIOECONOMY AND BIOENERGY
The programme will include: “The farm of the future: a biorefinery that generates collective value” in collaboration with the Italian Biogas Consortium; “What science says on biodegradable and compostable bioplastics for soil protection” with Novamont, Coldiretti, the Re Soil Foundation and Biorepack; “Agrifood Next: start-ups, Artificial Intelligence and new investment models in the bioeconomy landscape” organised with Confagricoltura, Federalimentare, ENEA and Cluster CL.A.N.; and “Innovation for the Circular Bioeconomy” with the European Commission’s JRC and ENEA.
Now at its fifth edition, the “States General for Soil Health” conference, organised in partnership with the Re Soil Foundation, will explore the links between soil health, urban development and agri-food system resilience. The “National Conference on composting and anaerobic digestion”, organised in partnership with the Italian Composting Consortium, will be holding its 28th edition.
“Deforestation and international agreements, nature restoration and poplar cultivation, ecosystem services and carbon farming: let’s give value to forest resources and woody crops”, organised by Confagricoltura, the AlberItalia Foundation and the National Forest and Timber Cluster, will highlight how the sustainable management of forest resources is crucial for conserving biodiversity and mitigating climate change.
Last but not least, “Remediation in Italy in the regulatory transition”, an event organised in collaboration with the Sapienza University in Rome, UNEM and Legambiente.
THE WATER CYCLE AND THE BLUE ECONOMY
Ecomondo 2026 will feature numerous events on the regeneration of marine ecosystems and the sustainable, efficient and safe use of water resources. Those organised by the TSC in collaboration with key sector partners, including the Emilia-Romagna Region, ARERA, the Po River Basin Authority, CNR-IRSA, UTILITALIA, the Polytechnic University of the Marche, Bologna University and Brescia University, will include: “Adaptive regeneration of coastal areas and territory: what opportunities from the new European climate resilience framework?”; “Urban Water Services in Transition: from integrated assessment to applicable solutions for emerging contaminants, circular resources and climate-neutral utility”; “Restoring the water cycle through basin governance: nature-based solutions, crisis management, pollution prevention (WFD) and biodiversity”; “Water efficiency first: transforming industry, agriculture and circular water use”; and “Water infrastructure of the future: smart networks, digitalisation and security”.
INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION
As part of Ecomondo’s ongoing focus on international cooperation and collaboration with Africa and countries bordering the Mediterranean, the following panel discussions will be held: “Water resilience in and beyond Europe: Euro-Mediterranean cooperation, innovation and global leadership” with Water Europe, the Imperial College London, BETA Tech Centre, the Polytechnic University of the Marche, UTILITALIA and the Italian National Institute of Health; “Technological solutions for resource recovery from end-of-life products and materials in the Mediterranean landscape” with the Italian Chemical Society, ISWA International and ATIA – ISWA; “Oil Pollution in the Mediterranean: Status and actions needed” with CMCC and the European Commission’s DG RTD; “Beyond Plastic: The Mediterranean Bioeconomy for a New Generation of Sustainable Materials” with the SPRING Cluster; and “From source-to-sea to scale: Mediterranean pathways for water resilience and the Ocean Pact” in collaboration with the CNR, the European Commission, the UfM, the CPMR, SEACURE, Interreg MED stakeholders and the BlueMissionMed legacy network.
AFRICA GREEN GROWTH FORUM
The sixth edition of the Africa Green Growth Forum, organised in collaboration with the Task Force for the Implementation of the Presidential Council of Minister’s Mattei Plan, Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo and RES4Africa, will spotlight the Mattei Plan with a session entitled “The Mattei Plan: dialogue between institutions and the private sector for Africa’s sustainable development. Water and agriculture for inclusive and resilient value chains”.
FINANCING
On the topic of financing, Ecomondo’s TSC and the Forum for Sustainable Finance (ItaSIF) will present an analysis of transition plans as a competitive advantage at the conference entitled “Climate transition plans for ESG risk management: what role for companies and investors?”
The programme will feature further in-depth discussions on ESG and risk management, bankability and new investment models for innovation, broken down by sector (e.g. water services and the bioeconomy).
KEY EVENTS
Ecomondo will once again be hosting the Forum on Responsible Communication, organised in collaboration with Ferpi and with the participation of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and Emilia-Romagna’s Order of Journalists. Now at its fifth edition, the event will be entitled “Communication on a razor’s edge. The sustainable transition between environmental urgency and social cohesion”.
The ESG CEO Summit (third edition) will also be back. Organised by Ecomondo in collaboration with TEHA – The European House Ambrosetti and IPSOS-DOXA, it will feature a session entitled “A sustainable future between compliance and competitiveness: from reporting to industrial transformation”.
THE STATES GENERAL OF THE GREEN ECONOMY
On Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th November, the States General of the Green Economy event will be held once again, organised by the Foundation for Sustainable Development in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and promoted by the National Council for the Green Economy.
POLICIES AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS
Ecomondo’s programme will also cover: water service regulation and governance (with REF Ricerche and Utilitalia), regulatory updates on waste management (with Utilitalia and ReteAmbiente), traceability and compliance requirements for companies, new BATs for landfill sites (with Assoambiente) and end of waste. Programmed events will include “Strategic and operational aspects of implementing the Industrial Emissions Directive 2.0”, organised by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security’s EIA Commission.
CALL FOR PAPERS, RESEARCH AND INNOVATION
“Innovative waste prevention systems and circular resource management” and “Industrial symbiosis, resource diagnosis and circular eco-districts in Italy through the implementation of a National Plan: opportunities and challenges”, featuring technical and scientific contributions, practical examples and case studies, are just two of the conferences for which a call for papers has been issued.
Furthermore, in collaboration with the Imperial College London, the European Innovation Council and ART-ER, Ecomondo’s TSC will organise the “Scaling Impact: Cleantech’s path to growth. Unlocking opportunities for cleantech companies to scale, innovate and transform industries” event at which experts, companies, investors and institutions will discuss strategies, real-world cases and solutions to hasten the scale-up of cleantech innovation.
The constantly updated programme of events is available on the event’s website at the following link:
INSTITUTIONAL PARTNERS
Ecomondo 2026 is organised by Italian Exhibition Group with the collaboration of: the European Commission; UNIDO ITPO; Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security; Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI); Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy; Italian Trade Agency for the promotion and internationalisation of Italian companies abroad (ICE); Emilia-Romagna Region; Rimini Municipal Council; ANFIA (National Automotive Industry Association); ART-ER; Assoambiente; CBE JU (Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking); CIB (Italian Biogas Consortium); CIC (Italian Composter Consortium); CIHEAM (International Centre For Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies); CONAI (National Packaging Consortium); EBA (European Biogas Association); ENEA; ESWET (European Supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies); European Environment Agency; FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization); FEAD (European Waste Management Association); Sustainable Development Foundation; ISPRA (Environmental Protection and Research Institute); ISWA (International Solid Waste Association); Legambiente; OECD; RECYCLING EUROPE; UNACEA (National Union of Construction Equipment & Attachments Companies); UNICIRCULAR (Assoambiente section); UTILITALIA; Water Europe.
ABOUT ECOMONDO 2026
Event: International trade show; Organisation: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; Frequency: annual; Edition: 29th; Dates: 3-6 November 2026; mail: ...; Website: ; Facebook: LinkedIn:
PRESS CONTACT IEG/ECOMONDO 2026
Head of media & corporate communication: Elisabetta Vitali; Press office manager: Pier Francesco Bellini, Marco Forcellini ; International press office coordinator: Silvia Giorgi; Press office coordinator: Luca Paganin; Press office specialists: Nicoletta Evangelisti, Mirko Malgieri; ...
Over 70 events, conferences and workshops, organised by the event’s International Technical Scientific Committee in collaboration with public and private European and international institutional partners, will provide a comprehensive overview of the major challenges that are reshaping the global ecological transition with numerous sessions in English to increasingly project Ecomondo beyond the borders of the Euro-Mediterranean region. Further events organised by partners and exhibitors will also be featured.
RESOURCE EFFICIENCY, PACKAGING AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Focus on WEEE: The “Circular Economy in Action: e-waste and waste batteries best practices” event, organised with ERION, will provide an overview of the most advanced European experiences in the recycling of Critical Raw Materials by analysing the situation in Italy and assessing the role of WEEE and battery recycling in reducing Europe’s dependence on imports.
Plastic materials: The “Plastic circularity: new perspectives and critical issues” event will focus on European measures aimed at supporting the transition towards an increasingly circular economy by promoting the efficient use of resources.
Circular economy in buildings: “Scaling the circular economy in the built environment: urban mining”, organised in collaboration with the Green Building Council Italy and the Polytechnic University of the Marche, will analyse the current regulatory framework, the opportunities and technologies supporting the implementation of urban mining models, whilst the “Tools to accelerate the development of the circular economy in the construction and infrastructure sector” event, organised with ANPAR/ASSOAMBIENTE, will facilitate dialogue amongst sector stakeholders
Critical Raw Materials: “EU-Africa Strategic Corridors to a mutually beneficial cooperation for critical raw materials” is organised in collaboration with Turin University, the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.
Measuring circularity: “Measuring circularity from a systemic perspective across the entire value chain” is the fifth edition of the workshop organised with the Sant’Anna High School in Pisa, ENEA and UN Global Compact Network Italy.
With regard to the Circular Economy Act, the Technical Scientific Committee will organise discussions on the challenges, opportunities and implications for European packaging (in collaboration with CONAI) and on what will actually change for those involved in waste management (in collaboration with UTILITALIA).
TEXTILES TAKE CENTRE STAGE IN EUROPE’S NEW CIRCULAR ECONOMY
The events “Reuse, repair and eco-design. The heroes of "magic" circles of Circular Economy in the textile sector”, “Textile EPR in Italy and Europe: system harmonisation and new challenges for the supply chain” with ASSOAMBIENTE-UNIRAU, “ESPR and Digital Product Passport in textiles: traceability and transparency along the value chain” with AISEC, and “Ecodesign: challenges, tools and opportunities for textile sector enterprises” with the European Commission’s JRC and ENEA, confirm the textile industry’s central role in the European circular economy. Ecomondo’s Textile Working Group will also define a specific programme of events on the sector.
HEALTHY CIRCULAR CITIES
The event entitled “Building healthy cities: from vision to action” will be organised in collaboration with the CNR, the UNESCO Chair on Urban Health and ANCI. The programme will be further enriched by the “Circular city-making” session (with Materia Rinnovabile – Renewable Matter and FROM srl) on how cities can speed up the circular transition, and “Smart Circular Cities” (organised with Bologna University), on digital technologies, sustainable infrastructure and new governance models to make cities more resilient and climate-neutral.
FOCUS ON PAPER
Federazione Carta & Grafica and Largo Consumo will be organising the Paper District GDO & Grocery Summit entitled “Towards a new synergy between the paper industry and large-scale retail: sustainability, regulatory compliance and market trends”. Comieco, in collaboration with Nomisma, will also present a final assessment of the environmental and economic benefits of projects co-funded by the NRRP that relate to the paper recycling sector.
NATURAL RISK PREVENTION AND MANAGEMENT
In collaboration with the Italian Geotechnical Association (AGI-IGS), an event entitled “Recent developments in geotechnical engineering for environmental protection and land safeguarding” has been programmed, focusing on the design of sustainable and resilient structures and interventions.
SOIL RESTORATION, REGENERATIVE BIOECONOMY AND BIOENERGY
The programme will include: “The farm of the future: a biorefinery that generates collective value” in collaboration with the Italian Biogas Consortium; “What science says on biodegradable and compostable bioplastics for soil protection” with Novamont, Coldiretti, the Re Soil Foundation and Biorepack; “Agrifood Next: start-ups, Artificial Intelligence and new investment models in the bioeconomy landscape” organised with Confagricoltura, Federalimentare, ENEA and Cluster CL.A.N.; and “Innovation for the Circular Bioeconomy” with the European Commission’s JRC and ENEA.
Now at its fifth edition, the “States General for Soil Health” conference, organised in partnership with the Re Soil Foundation, will explore the links between soil health, urban development and agri-food system resilience. The “National Conference on composting and anaerobic digestion”, organised in partnership with the Italian Composting Consortium, will be holding its 28th edition.
“Deforestation and international agreements, nature restoration and poplar cultivation, ecosystem services and carbon farming: let’s give value to forest resources and woody crops”, organised by Confagricoltura, the AlberItalia Foundation and the National Forest and Timber Cluster, will highlight how the sustainable management of forest resources is crucial for conserving biodiversity and mitigating climate change.
Last but not least, “Remediation in Italy in the regulatory transition”, an event organised in collaboration with the Sapienza University in Rome, UNEM and Legambiente.
THE WATER CYCLE AND THE BLUE ECONOMY
Ecomondo 2026 will feature numerous events on the regeneration of marine ecosystems and the sustainable, efficient and safe use of water resources. Those organised by the TSC in collaboration with key sector partners, including the Emilia-Romagna Region, ARERA, the Po River Basin Authority, CNR-IRSA, UTILITALIA, the Polytechnic University of the Marche, Bologna University and Brescia University, will include: “Adaptive regeneration of coastal areas and territory: what opportunities from the new European climate resilience framework?”; “Urban Water Services in Transition: from integrated assessment to applicable solutions for emerging contaminants, circular resources and climate-neutral utility”; “Restoring the water cycle through basin governance: nature-based solutions, crisis management, pollution prevention (WFD) and biodiversity”; “Water efficiency first: transforming industry, agriculture and circular water use”; and “Water infrastructure of the future: smart networks, digitalisation and security”.
INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION
As part of Ecomondo’s ongoing focus on international cooperation and collaboration with Africa and countries bordering the Mediterranean, the following panel discussions will be held: “Water resilience in and beyond Europe: Euro-Mediterranean cooperation, innovation and global leadership” with Water Europe, the Imperial College London, BETA Tech Centre, the Polytechnic University of the Marche, UTILITALIA and the Italian National Institute of Health; “Technological solutions for resource recovery from end-of-life products and materials in the Mediterranean landscape” with the Italian Chemical Society, ISWA International and ATIA – ISWA; “Oil Pollution in the Mediterranean: Status and actions needed” with CMCC and the European Commission’s DG RTD; “Beyond Plastic: The Mediterranean Bioeconomy for a New Generation of Sustainable Materials” with the SPRING Cluster; and “From source-to-sea to scale: Mediterranean pathways for water resilience and the Ocean Pact” in collaboration with the CNR, the European Commission, the UfM, the CPMR, SEACURE, Interreg MED stakeholders and the BlueMissionMed legacy network.
AFRICA GREEN GROWTH FORUM
The sixth edition of the Africa Green Growth Forum, organised in collaboration with the Task Force for the Implementation of the Presidential Council of Minister’s Mattei Plan, Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo and RES4Africa, will spotlight the Mattei Plan with a session entitled “The Mattei Plan: dialogue between institutions and the private sector for Africa’s sustainable development. Water and agriculture for inclusive and resilient value chains”.
FINANCING
On the topic of financing, Ecomondo’s TSC and the Forum for Sustainable Finance (ItaSIF) will present an analysis of transition plans as a competitive advantage at the conference entitled “Climate transition plans for ESG risk management: what role for companies and investors?”
The programme will feature further in-depth discussions on ESG and risk management, bankability and new investment models for innovation, broken down by sector (e.g. water services and the bioeconomy).
KEY EVENTS
Ecomondo will once again be hosting the Forum on Responsible Communication, organised in collaboration with Ferpi and with the participation of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and Emilia-Romagna’s Order of Journalists. Now at its fifth edition, the event will be entitled “Communication on a razor’s edge. The sustainable transition between environmental urgency and social cohesion”.
The ESG CEO Summit (third edition) will also be back. Organised by Ecomondo in collaboration with TEHA – The European House Ambrosetti and IPSOS-DOXA, it will feature a session entitled “A sustainable future between compliance and competitiveness: from reporting to industrial transformation”.
THE STATES GENERAL OF THE GREEN ECONOMY
On Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th November, the States General of the Green Economy event will be held once again, organised by the Foundation for Sustainable Development in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and promoted by the National Council for the Green Economy.
POLICIES AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS
Ecomondo’s programme will also cover: water service regulation and governance (with REF Ricerche and Utilitalia), regulatory updates on waste management (with Utilitalia and ReteAmbiente), traceability and compliance requirements for companies, new BATs for landfill sites (with Assoambiente) and end of waste. Programmed events will include “Strategic and operational aspects of implementing the Industrial Emissions Directive 2.0”, organised by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security’s EIA Commission.
CALL FOR PAPERS, RESEARCH AND INNOVATION
“Innovative waste prevention systems and circular resource management” and “Industrial symbiosis, resource diagnosis and circular eco-districts in Italy through the implementation of a National Plan: opportunities and challenges”, featuring technical and scientific contributions, practical examples and case studies, are just two of the conferences for which a call for papers has been issued.
Furthermore, in collaboration with the Imperial College London, the European Innovation Council and ART-ER, Ecomondo’s TSC will organise the “Scaling Impact: Cleantech’s path to growth. Unlocking opportunities for cleantech companies to scale, innovate and transform industries” event at which experts, companies, investors and institutions will discuss strategies, real-world cases and solutions to hasten the scale-up of cleantech innovation.
The constantly updated programme of events is available on the event’s website at the following link:
INSTITUTIONAL PARTNERS
Ecomondo 2026 is organised by Italian Exhibition Group with the collaboration of: the European Commission; UNIDO ITPO; Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security; Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI); Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy; Italian Trade Agency for the promotion and internationalisation of Italian companies abroad (ICE); Emilia-Romagna Region; Rimini Municipal Council; ANFIA (National Automotive Industry Association); ART-ER; Assoambiente; CBE JU (Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking); CIB (Italian Biogas Consortium); CIC (Italian Composter Consortium); CIHEAM (International Centre For Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies); CONAI (National Packaging Consortium); EBA (European Biogas Association); ENEA; ESWET (European Supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies); European Environment Agency; FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization); FEAD (European Waste Management Association); Sustainable Development Foundation; ISPRA (Environmental Protection and Research Institute); ISWA (International Solid Waste Association); Legambiente; OECD; RECYCLING EUROPE; UNACEA (National Union of Construction Equipment & Attachments Companies); UNICIRCULAR (Assoambiente section); UTILITALIA; Water Europe.
ABOUT ECOMONDO 2026
Event: International trade show; Organisation: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; Frequency: annual; Edition: 29th; Dates: 3-6 November 2026; mail: ...; Website: ; Facebook: LinkedIn:
PRESS CONTACT IEG/ECOMONDO 2026
Head of media & corporate communication: Elisabetta Vitali; Press office manager: Pier Francesco Bellini, Marco Forcellini ; International press office coordinator: Silvia Giorgi; Press office coordinator: Luca Paganin; Press office specialists: Nicoletta Evangelisti, Mirko Malgieri; ...
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