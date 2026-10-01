Another Drop Recorded In Gold Prices
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs3,000.
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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,572 to Rs376,059.
Meanwhile, gold prices also declined in the international market, where the price of gold fell by $30 per ounce to $4,161.
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