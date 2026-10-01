Another Drop Recorded In Gold Prices

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices have declined once again across the country, with the price of gold per tola falling to Rs438,636.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs3,000.

Also Read: New KP project aims to improve animal health and rural livelihoods

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,572 to Rs376,059.

Meanwhile, gold prices also declined in the international market, where the price of gold fell by $30 per ounce to $4,161.