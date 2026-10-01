Public Security Chief, Kuwaiti Ambassador Discuss Security Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Public Security Director (PSD) Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Al-Maaytah met Thursday with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Sami Al-Zamanan to discuss ways to develop security and police cooperation between the two countries.

Maayta stressed the PSD's keenness to strengthen its partnership with Kuwaiti security institutions. He underscored the importance of expanding technical and training cooperation and exchanging experiences in crime fighting to build capacities and raise personnel readiness.

Zamanan praised the PSD's advanced level and its security and humanitarian work. He stressed the importance of continued coordination and building on existing cooperation to face shared security challenges.

//Petra// NQ