Petra Welcomes 44,000 Visitors Last September: PDTRA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) – Tourism activity at the ancient city of Petra saw a "notable" improvement during the second half of September, as approximately 44,000 visitors of various nationalities were recorded throughout the target month, as nearly half of them were foreign tourists.

In remarks to "Petra" on Thursday, Adnan Sawa'ir, Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), said the rise in visitor numbers coincided with the resumption and stabilization of air travel.

He added that the September figures reflect "continued" demand to visit Petra, despite challenges that had previously impacted tourism activity, prior to normalization of flight schedules.

According to data from the PDTRA's Archaeological Documentation and Tourism Research Center, Petra received 43,901 visitors of various nationalities last September, compared to 47,658 during the same month last year, marking an 8% decrease.

The number of foreign visitors last September stood at 21,995, compared to 25,931 in September of the previous year.

During the same month, 3,560 Arabs visited the city, while the number of Jordanian visitors stood at 17,136 and resident visitors at 1,057, with a daily average of approximately 1,463 tourists.

Foreign visitors accounted for approximately 50% of Petra's total visitors during the month.

The United States topped the list of foreign markets accounting for 3,803 visitors, followed by Russia at 3,004, Spain at 1,653, the United Kingdom at 1,437, and Germany at 1,178.

Sawa'ir noted that "diversity" of tourism markets visiting Petra forms a "crucial" foundation for boosting tourism activity.

He emphasized the authority's continued commitment, in cooperation with relevant stakeholders, to promote the city and strengthening its presence on the global tourism map.

He also highlighted the importance of ongoing collaboration with entities in the tourism and aviation sectors to enhance air connectivity and support the flow of international visitors to Petra, noting the direct impact this has on tourist activity and the local economy.

Regarding the first 9 months of the current year, the total number of visitors to Petra reached 362,215, compared to 372,779 during the same period last yea, recording a decrease of 2.8%.

However, data showed an increase in Jordanian visitors to 144,536, up from 114,187 during the same period last year, registering a growth rate of 26.6%, while the number of Arab visitors rose from 20,389 to 21,065, marking an increase of 3.3%.

Conversely, the number of foreign visitors during the first nine months of the year reached 184,387, compared to 224,296 during the same period in 2025, unveiling a decline of 17.8%.

Sawa'ir emphasized that the indicators for September, particularly the improvement recorded in the second half of the month, underscore the importance of stable air traffic in supporting international tourism to Petra.

He stressed the need to continue efforts to enhance air connectivity and promote the city in global markets.

//Petra//AG