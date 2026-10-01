University Of Jordan Joins 12Th Arab Hearing Health Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan, represented by its Faculty of Rehabilitation Sciences' Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, took part Thursday in the 12th Arab Hearing Health Conference, bringing together experts and specialists from Jordan, Arab countries and other parts of the world.

The conference was held under the patronage of Princess Muna Al Hussein, president of the Jordanian Nursing Council, according to a university statement. Health Minister Ibrahim Bdour opened it on her behalf.

The conference discussed scientific topics in hearing, balance, and speech. It presented the latest scientific developments, technologies and practices in those fields.

The statement said the faculty presented several scientific papers and specialized lectures on hearing and speech. Master's students in speech and language pathology presented scientific posters on part of their work and research.

The students' participation provided an opportunity to present their research findings, discuss their work with participating researchers and specialists, and benefit from specialized expertise and experience, while keeping abreast of the latest developments in audiology and speech-language pathology, the statement noted.

The university said its participation reflects its commitment to strengthening its academic and professional presence, supporting faculty members, specialists, and students in scientific conferences and events, and promoting research.

It also forms part of the university's efforts to keep pace with developments in relevant fields and expand opportunities for communication and knowledge exchange with researchers and specialists at the Arab and international levels.

//Petra// NQ