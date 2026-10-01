ASE Index Rises 0.38 Percent To 4,206 Points
Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD10.8 million Thursday. A total of 7.1 million shares traded through 5,494 transactions.
The general share price index rose 0.38 percent to close at 4,206 points.
Of the 115 companies traded, 64 closed higher than their previous closing prices. 28 closed lower.
By sector, the financial sector index rose 0.47 percent, the services sector index rose 0.30 percent and the industrial sector index rose 0.25 percent.
//Petra// NQ
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment