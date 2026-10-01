Kazakhstan, Belarus Discuss Trade, Investment And Industrial Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Belarus discussed expanding trade, investment, industrial cooperation and transport-transit ties during high-level talks in Minsk today.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Kazakh government following talks between Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

According to the publication, the talks focused on practical measures to develop trade and economic cooperation, investment ties, industrial cooperation, transport and transit interaction, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

Bektenov said Kazakhstan and Belarus have a long-standing partnership based on mutual respect and regular contacts between their presidents.

“Our governments' task is to actively implement the agreements reached between our leaders. There is positive momentum in this direction,” Bektenov said.

Turchin said the two countries' government-level contacts remain intensive and have contributed to growth in bilateral trade.

He also noted that there is significant potential to increase mutual supplies between Kazakhstan and Belarus.

The Belarusian prime minister said the meeting could help identify areas for further growth and expand the bilateral economic agenda.

The talks took place during Bektenov's official visit to Minsk, where he was also received by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Notably, Kazakhstan and Belarus have established a strategic partnership covering political, economic, industrial, transport and humanitarian cooperation. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

Industrial cooperation has become one of the key areas of the bilateral economic agenda. The countries are working on joint projects in agricultural and automotive machinery, machine building and other manufacturing sectors. In 2026, the sides also discussed expanding cooperation in processing, localization of production and light industry.

The two governments are implementing a 2025-2029 roadmap aimed at developing industrial cooperation, creating joint production facilities and expanding cooperation in agriculture, construction and transport. Several joint industrial projects are already being implemented in Kazakhstan.

Transport and transit cooperation is another established component of the relationship. In September 2026, the countries discussed accelerating transit cargo processing, improving customs procedures and strengthening direct cooperation between their customs authorities.