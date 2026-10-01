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Gaza Media Office Reports Rising Palestinian Journalist Death Toll
(MENAFN) The number of Palestinian journalists reported killed since the beginning of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip has reached 263, according to Gaza’s government media office.
The office said Wednesday that journalist Muhammad Abdel Aziz al-Najjar was the latest to be killed after an Israeli drone strike.
In a statement, the media office "strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's targeting, killing and systematic assassination of Palestinian journalists."
It called on international and regional journalist federations, along with press organizations around the world, to denounce what it described as attacks against journalists and media workers in Gaza.
The office also urged the international community to take the alleged crimes to international courts and seek accountability for those responsible.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023. The figures also state that approximately 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
Israel continues military operations despite a ceasefire that has been in place since Oct. 10, 2025.
The office said Wednesday that journalist Muhammad Abdel Aziz al-Najjar was the latest to be killed after an Israeli drone strike.
In a statement, the media office "strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's targeting, killing and systematic assassination of Palestinian journalists."
It called on international and regional journalist federations, along with press organizations around the world, to denounce what it described as attacks against journalists and media workers in Gaza.
The office also urged the international community to take the alleged crimes to international courts and seek accountability for those responsible.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023. The figures also state that approximately 90% of the territory’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
Israel continues military operations despite a ceasefire that has been in place since Oct. 10, 2025.
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