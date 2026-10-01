Anytime AI 3.0 Launches Agentic Coworkers That Finish Casework For Complex Plaintiff Litigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built-in agents for Nursing Home and Elder Abuse, Medical Malpractice, Trucking, and Traumatic Brain Injury cases, plus custom agents each firm builds around its own workflows, turn a single request into finished work product.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anytime AI today released Anytime AI 3.0, the largest release in the company's history. The update moves Anytime AI from a set of task-specific tools to agents that complete multi-step casework and return finished work product: medical chronologies, negligence analyses, discovery responses, and demand letters. Firms get built-in agents for the cases they take, plus custom agents shaped around how their own practice runs.

Most AI tools answer questions. The attorney still has to turn that answer into something usable, then re-enter the same case details the next time. Anytime AI 3.0 closes that gap. Attorneys and staff ask for the outcome they need, and the platform chooses the agents, sequences the steps, and keeps the case context from one session to the next.

"Plaintiff firms don't need AI that answers their questions. They need AI that finishes their casework," said Teddy Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Anytime AI. "With 3.0, every output is a work product, not a response: a chronology, a negligence analysis, a discovery response an attorney can put to use. Firms get agents built for the cases they take on day one, plus agents their own firm builds around how it practices."

What Anytime AI 3.0 Introduces

Agentic Coworkers. Anytime AI 3.0 introduces two categories of agents. Built-In Agents, which Anytime AI ships and maintains, handle core plaintiff-litigation workflows. Custom Agents extend the platform to each firm's own processes. Firms can build their own, or Anytime AI can build them on the firm's behalf.

Teddy runs the request. Teddy, the platform's master agent, reads what the user asks for and invokes the right agent. Users no longer pick from a list of features.

Multi-step work from a single request. Plan agents break one request into steps and call the appropriate sub-agents in sequence. They run extended workflows without users launching each step by hand.

Agent Builder. Users describe the outcome they want, and the Agent Builder recommends the right type of agent and generates detailed instructions automatically. Users write and refine prompts directly inside the platform. Any Teddy chat session can also become a reusable agent, so a workflow that worked once can run again.

Case-level and user-level memory. Anytime AI 3.0 retains context at the case level and the user level, so attorneys and staff stop repeating the same background information. The platform also suggests next steps proactively.

Human-guided or automatic. Some agents run with little to no supervision on defined, repeatable tasks. Others work under an attorney's or staff member's direction. Either way, attorneys spend their time on higher-judgment work.

Deliverables, not just answers. Users can create images, GIFs, Excel spreadsheets, slides, web pages, and redacted PDFs directly within the platform.

Connected to Microsoft email and calendar. Anytime AI 3.0 connects with Microsoft email and calendar at launch, so agents operate alongside the firm's inbox and schedule.

Redesigned interface and in-app help. A completely redesigned interface makes it easier to move through every case, and a new Help Center and live chatbot answer product questions immediately.

Secure by design. Anytime AI 3.0 runs on a secure, closed, enterprise-grade foundation. It is HIPAA-compliant, uses 256-bit encryption and strict access controls, and never uses client data for model training.

Built for the Cases Plaintiff Firms Handle

Anytime AI 3.0 runs on dedicated domain data banks and practice-area workflows for Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Nursing Home and Elder Abuse, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Trucking litigation. For plaintiff firms, that means work product shaped around the cases they actually take:



Nursing Home and Elder Abuse: flags the staffing gap as it surfaces in the record and builds it into the negligence analysis.

Medical Malpractice: catches the vitals trend across lengthy medical records.

Trucking: matches discovery to federal regulations, checking discovery responses against federal trucking regulations and the state CDL manual.

Personal Injury: builds medical chronologies that users can customize. Every practice area: drafts demand letters, discovery responses, and other documents in the firm's own template.



"Firms told us they wanted fewer handoffs and more depth on each case," said John Blake, Co-Founder and VP of Revenue at Anytime AI. "Anytime AI 3.0 lets a firm ask for the outcome, whether that's catching the staffing gap in a nursing home case or matching trucking discovery to federal regulations, and get finished work back in the firm's own format."

About Anytime AI

Anytime AI is the #1 choice for complex litigation. Built Beyond Volume. Built for Depth. Built for Verdicts. As an Agentic AI platform for plaintiff firms, it turns medical records, discovery, drafting, and legal research into strategic, court-ready work product. Secure and HIPAA-compliant, it gives attorneys the depth complex cases demand, with precision and control over every output.

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